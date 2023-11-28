Ryan Garcia returns to the ring for the first time since his knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis back in April. He faces a stern test against the powerful Oscar Duarte Jurado, but will be confident of an explosive performance. Read on to check out our exclusive betting picks for Ryan Garcia’s next fight!

Read on and check out everything you need to know about Ryan Garcia's next fight. This includes betting picks, a preview, fight info, betting odds, full undercard, and predictions.

The best US betting apps are heavily favoring 'King Ry' to deal with Duarte with relative ease this weekend.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado 📊 Records: Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KO’s) | Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KO’s)

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KO’s) | Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:00PM EST

Approx. 11:00PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Garcia -375 | Duarte +250

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado Preview

A huge fight night goes down this weekend in Houston, Texas as Ryan Garcia makes his eagerly anticipated return to action. Ryan Garcia’s next fight is against the hard-hitting and heavy handed Oscar Duarte Jurado, who is certainly a live underdog at +250 odds with the best boxing betting apps.

Saturday sees the first time that Ryan Garcia has returned to the ring since his devastating defeat to Gervonta Davis in April. ‘King Ry’ is back up at his natural weight of super-lightweight, as he faces the heavy-handed Oscar Duarte Jurado on Saturday night in his return to boxing.

In his 24 fights to date, Ryan Garcia boasts a stellar 23-1 record, including 19 big wins via knockout. On the opposite side of the ring stands the Oscar Duarte. He has the chance at upsetting the apple cart and pulling off one of the biggest shocks in boxing history by defeating the new Golden Boy.

This fight headlines a stellar card from the Toyota Center, with the winner in a good position going forward. A full world title shot for the winner of this fight looks on the cards for 2024, but first they must put in the performance of their life on Saturday night.

Read on to find out our boxing betting pick for Ryan Garcia’s next fight, and whether he could win the fight via knockout or decision.

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Best Bet

Ryan Garcia comes into this fight as the -375 betting favorite with the best online gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world at light/super-lightweight, and bids to claim his 24th professional boxing win this weekend.

Here at SportsLens, we simply cannot disagree with the sportsbooks and are siding with ‘King Ry’ to put on an emphatic display and secure a 20th knockout. Not only that, but we can see there being an early stoppage from Ryan Garcia in his next fight.

Of his 23 victories to date, Ryan Garcia has finished 19 of them inside the scheduled distance. Not only that, but 18 of these 19 knockouts have come inside the first half of the fight. That is an incredible record, and we think Garcia will add to that impressive statistic on Saturday night.

Of course, this will be a tough ask as Oscar Duarte has only been defeated once, and it was via a razor thin decision. However, the 1998-born California boxing superstar is one of the biggest punchers in boxing pound-for-pound, and we can see him putting in an emphatic display on his return to the ring.

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Prediction: Garcia to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-6 @ +333 with Bovada

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Garcia vs Duarte boxing odds from Bovada, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Ryan Garcia to Win: -375

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: -115

Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +333

Oscar Duarte Jurado to Win: +250

Oscar Duarte Jurado to Win by KO/TKO: +500

Oscar Duarte Jurado to Win by Decision: +800

Draw: +1600

When Is Ryan Garcia’s Next Fight?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 11:00PM EST, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Houston, Texas on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Tale Of The Tape

Ryan Garcia — Record and Bio

Age: 25

Ranking: #8 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’8 1/2″ (174 cm)

Reach: 70″ (178 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 23-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19

Fights Won by Decision: 4

Oscar Duarte Jurado — Record and Bio

Age: 27

Ranking: #20 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 71″ (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 26-1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 21

Fights Won by Decision: 5

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado fight card from the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas. Ryan Garcia’s fight is of course the main event in his comeback bout, but there are also eight more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of Britain’s Ohara Davies, who fights for the interim WBA World Super-Lightweight Title. There are also several hot prospects on the rest of the Garcia vs Duarte card, including Shane Mosley Jr – the son of the great Shane Mosley.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Jurado Super-Lightweight 12 Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso Super-Lightweight 12 Shane Mosley Jr vs Joshua Conley Middleweight 10 Floyd Schofield vs Ricardo Lopez Torres Lightweight 10 Darius Fulghum vs Pachino Hill Super-Middleweight 8 Danilo Diez vs Jose Valenzuela Alvarado Super-Lightweight 4 Sean Garcia vs Joseph Johnson Lightweight 4 Gael Cabrera vs Alejandro Dominguez Bantamweight 4 Asa Stephens vs Dominique Griffin Super-Bantamweight 4