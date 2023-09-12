NFL

Bears Rumors: Chase Claypool Ripped For His Lack Of Effort In Week 1

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 NFL season as the worst team in the league, and they had high hopes of rectifying that this year. There has been some added optimism, as the team as filled out the roster through free agency and added weapons for Justin Fields on offense, but things didn’t start off very well for them in Week 1.

Bears WR Chase Claypool Has Effort Questioned After Week 1

They entered the game as the home favorites, but wound up getting demolished by the division foe Packers. The final score was 38-20, with Justin Fields and company looking completely out of sorts at times. The Bears offense managed just two touchdowns, and Fields threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

While Chicago has been criticized as a whole for coming in and laying an egg against a team they were supposed to be able to finally beat, the effort of some of their players has come into question, namely wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Claypool arrived via trade last season and was supposed to provide Fields with a reliable target, but in 8 games was only able to muster 311 total yards. He was pushed down the depth chart a notch when the Bears acquired DJ Moore, but Claypool was still slated to be a big part of the offense as one of the three starting WRs.

Video Shows Lazy Route Running, Poor Blocking

But he didn’t do much to work on his game in the offseason. It was reported back in June that the Bears were unhappy with Claypool’s offseason efforts, and that people in the building had said that he is “not very self-motivated.”

That was apparent on Sunday, as a video has been put together that shows Claypool’s lack of effort on more than a handful of plays throughout Sunday’s game. The post shows clips of lazy route running, terrible blocking efforts, and general idling with everyone around him going full speed.

He finished the game with 0 catches and 0 yards and was targeted only two times. It is hard to get the ball thrown your way when you aren’t open due to poor route running.

Claypool and the Bears will look to turn things around next week when they take on the 1-0 Buccaneers.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
