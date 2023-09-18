After having the worst record in 2022, the Chicago Bears are 0-2 to start the 2023 season. Chicago scored 20 points in Week 1 and 17 in Week 2. Their defense has allowed 65 points through their first two games. With offensive coordinator Luke Getsy this season, Justin Fields has had a slow start.

Justin Fields doesn’t look like the same QB who was having success at the end of the 2022 season. After the game, the 24-year-old subtly blamed his OC Luke Getsy for some of the play-calling in Week 2. Not what you want to see from your franchise QB. It won’t be much easier for the Bears in Week 3 when they are on the road vs. the Chiefs.

Chicago Bears fans are not happy after an 0-2 start to the 2023 season

Justin Fields response to his game losing pick 6 vs Kirk’s response to Justin Jefferson’s fumble Justin blames his OC, “it is what it is”

Kirk puts the blame on himself. What a leader. pic.twitter.com/P6n5m4cgyG — Phoenix (@dalvincookin) September 17, 2023



Winning in the NFL is not easy, any head coach will tell you that. Teams need the perfect balance of execution by the players and strong play-calling by the coaches. When that happens, wins start to pile up. For the Chicago Bears, that’s not the case through the first two games of the season. Their defense is struggling but more importantly, Justin Fields has not looked impressive early on.

The former first-round pick has thrown for two touchdowns and three interceptions in the first two games of the 2023 season. Fields also added a rushing touchdown in Week two vs. the Buccaneers. However, their offense was not able to keep up with Tampa Bay. Through their first two games, OC Luke Getsy has called a lot of screen passes.

A few too many screen passes were called and the defense was able to react quickly. On a first and eleven near their goal line, Fields threw a screen pass that was picked off for a touchdown. In one of the clips above, you can listen to Justin Fields blame the interception on poor play-calling from Luke Getsy. It’s hard to understand why their offense cannot get it done this season.

Getsy was the OC last season and this is his second year working with Fields. He needs to go back to some of the plays he was running last season. Ones he knows that will help Justin Fields and the offense be more productive. After two games, this is not the start the Bears wanted to have.