NFL

Bears’ Justin Fields Blames OC Luke Getsy For Pick-Six In Loss vs. Bucs in Week 2

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Fields Bears pic
Justin Fields Bears pic

After having the worst record in 2022, the Chicago Bears are 0-2 to start the 2023 season. Chicago scored 20 points in Week 1 and 17 in Week 2. Their defense has allowed 65 points through their first two games. With offensive coordinator Luke Getsy this season, Justin Fields has had a slow start. 

Justin Fields doesn’t look like the same QB who was having success at the end of the 2022 season. After the game, the 24-year-old subtly blamed his OC Luke Getsy for some of the play-calling in Week 2. Not what you want to see from your franchise QB. It won’t be much easier for the Bears in Week 3 when they are on the road vs. the Chiefs.

Chicago Bears fans are not happy after an 0-2 start to the 2023 season


Winning in the NFL is not easy, any head coach will tell you that. Teams need the perfect balance of execution by the players and strong play-calling by the coaches. When that happens, wins start to pile up. For the Chicago Bears, that’s not the case through the first two games of the season. Their defense is struggling but more importantly, Justin Fields has not looked impressive early on.

The former first-round pick has thrown for two touchdowns and three interceptions in the first two games of the 2023 season. Fields also added a rushing touchdown in Week two vs. the Buccaneers. However, their offense was not able to keep up with Tampa Bay. Through their first two games, OC Luke Getsy has called a lot of screen passes.

A few too many screen passes were called and the defense was able to react quickly. On a first and eleven near their goal line, Fields threw a screen pass that was picked off for a touchdown. In one of the clips above, you can listen to Justin Fields blame the interception on poor play-calling from Luke Getsy. It’s hard to understand why their offense cannot get it done this season.

Getsy was the OC last season and this is his second year working with Fields. He needs to go back to some of the plays he was running last season. Ones he knows that will help Justin Fields and the offense be more productive. After two games, this is not the start the Bears wanted to have.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1258534417.0
NFL

LATEST Bucs Injury Report: Chase Edmonds Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Injury

Author image Owen Jones  •  13min
Cam Akers Rams pic
NFL
Rams RB Depth Chart: Why Did Sean McVay Make Cam Akers Inactive vs. 49ers?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In Week 1, Cam Akers started the game at RB for the Los Angeles Rams. He had 22 carries for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. However, the 24-year-old was…

Justin Fields Bears pic
NFL
Bears’ Justin Fields Blames OC Luke Getsy For Pick-Six In Loss vs. Bucs in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

After having the worst record in 2022, the Chicago Bears are 0-2 to start the 2023 season. Chicago scored 20 points in Week 1 and 17 in Week 2. Their…

skysports joe burrow cincinnati 6289019
NFL
NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ rookie Puka Nacua has seamlessly fit into their offensive gameplan for an injured Cooper Kupp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
skysports patrick mahomes kansas city chiefs 6288958
NFL
NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic 2
NFL
Will Lions’ rookie Jahmyr Gibbs see increased playing time after David Montgomery suffered a thigh bruise?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Arrow to top