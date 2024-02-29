In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Rockets had the second overall pick. They took Jalen Green who did not take the traditional path to becoming a pro. Green played for the G League Ignite before entering the NBA Draft. A move that’s becoming more common each season. The 22-year-old is now in his third season with Houston, but the Rockets are struggling to have team success.

At 25-33, the Rockers are currently 12th in the Western Conference. Their chances to make the postseason are slim unless they can quickly turn their season around. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Rockets’ SG Jalen Green has reportedly been frustrated with his playing time in the 4th quarter. Head coach Ime Udoka has turned away from using Green at the end of the game when it’s close. Has he lost trust in Green to be on the court when the game is in crunch time?

Jalen Green has been playing well despite his frustration with the minutes he’s gotten

“Green’s frustrations this season have been clear. I was in the building last Friday for one of Houston’s more impressive home wins of the season over the Phoenix Suns. Green was glued to the bench for the entire fourth quarter. He didn’t look happy. This isn’t the first, second… pic.twitter.com/73Lf2QT3dB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 29, 2024



In 2022-23, the Rockets finished 22-60. Jalen Green averaged a career-high (22.1) points, (3.7) assists, and (34.2) minutes per game. Houston knew they needed to change things for 2023-24 and they did that by adding veterans to the roster. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks were brought in to help out the younger players on the Rockets. Houston already has 25 wins this season, three more than they had in 2022-23. It’s been a challenging season for the Rockets and SG Jalen Green has been unhappy with his playing time late in the game.

Head coach Ime Udoka has not played Jalen Green in crunch time and it’s frustrated the 22-year-old. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported seeing it in person last Friday vs. the Suns. It was an impressive win for the Rockets at home. However, Green was not on the court for the biggest moments of that game. Sadly, it’s not the first time that’s happened to Green this season. That likely won’t change with 24 games left in 2023-24.

Jalen Green has to be one of the most confusing and frustrating players in the NBA. So much talent. So inconsistent. pic.twitter.com/BgsapkEkSt — RocketsMuse (@RocketsMuse) February 28, 2024



Despite being unhappy about his minutes, Green has not let that affect his effort level on the court. He’s still engaged with his teammates on the court and listens to his coach’s in-game adjustments. Green’s biggest issue is the consistency in which he plays. There are nights when Green will score 30+ and then he’ll have single-digit points the following game. You can’t blame Ime Udoka for not being able to trust Green late in the game. Would Green ever be moved to the bench? That’s a decision Udoka would have to make. Chances are it doesn’t happen this season.