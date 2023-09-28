The Ryder Cup is almost upon us as the USA and Europe go head-to-head for glory in Rome, Italy. However, many will be wondering who the hottest Ryder Cup wags are ahead of the action this weekend.

Read on to see where the wives and girlfriends of some of the world’s best golf players rank according to us here at SportsLens.

Hottest Ryder Cup Wags 2023

There will be plenty of talent on and off the course this weekend, but who will come out on top in the battle of WAGS in Italy?

Team USA Hottest Ryder Cup Wags 2023

1. Nikki Guidish (Patrick Cantlay)

Guidish and Cantlay have always been fairly private about their love life, so it is unknown as to how long they have been together. However, the couple did get engaged in September 2022.

Nikki is a former model, but now works as a doctor of pharmacy at Palm Beach Pharmaceutical and has done so for over a year now.

She also used to compete in bodybuilding competitions, and did consider a career in that field once upon a time.

Cantlay is always joined by his partner Nikki at any big tournament and she acts as a good luck charm to the former PGA tour Player of the Year.

Here at SportsLens, we have chosen Nikki Guidish at the top of Team USA’s hottest Ryder Cup Wags list!

2. Jena Sims Koepka (Brooks Koepka)

Koepka first met the stunning Sims at the 2015 Masters, and the rest is history. The couple eventually got married in 2022, seven years after their ‘love at first sight’ meeting.

They also welcomed their first child earlier this year when their son Crew Sims Koepka was born in July.

The 34-year-old has won plenty of awards for her good looks and she was most famously Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. Sims has also featured in various films including Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader and Sharknado 5. Additionally, she runs a non-profit organization called Pageant of Hope.

3. Katherine (Zhu) Morikawa (Colin Morikawa)

Katherine and Morikawa met through college golf in 2017, with the former an avid golf player just like her husband. They eventually got engaged after a few years of love in 2021 and tied the knot a year later in 2o22.

Colin’s wife is often seen caddying for him during competitions, with Katherine loving the sport just as much as he does. She won multiple WGCA All-American honours during her time playing in college, and the couple often play against eachother in their spare time.

Katherine was born in Canada but attended high school at Zhuji Hailiang Private High Schoool in China before returning to North America to complete a degree in International Management.

The married couple do not yet have any children, but do have a pet dog. Katherine is certainly one of the hottest Ryder Cup wags.

4. Lacey (Croom) Homa (Max Homa)

Lacey Croom is the wife of Max Homa, and the pair have been married since November 2019. They met in 2013 after chatting on an online datingt platform and have been together for over 10 years. Max and Lacey also welcomed their first child back in October 2022 when their son Cam was born.

Homa’s wife is a real-estate agent and has worked as one for a few years now. She does live quite the private life with restricted access to most of her social media accounts, so we don’t know too much about her. Max has posted plenty of pictures of her on his Instagram account though, which you can see below.

However, she did go viral on TikTok earlier this year for her celebration at the Farmers Insurance Open, and racked up over 23,000 followers on the platform following that.

5. Allison (Stokke) Fowler (Rickie Fowler)

Rickie Fowler has been married to his wife Allison since 2019. The pair began dating back in 2017 and Fowler was not messing about when he proposed to her the following year.

The couple had their first baby together when their daughter Maya was born in 2021.

Much like her husband, Allison is a professional athlete too. She broke records in America as a pole vaulter and now works as a fitness model, posting plenty of action on her Instagram where she boasts over 600k followers.

Allison often travels around the globe with Fowler when he is competing and has even caddied him from time to time.

Team Europe Hottest Ryder Cup Wags 2023

1. Olivia Peet (Ludvig Aberg)

Rising golf star Ludvig Aberg appears to be in a relationship with the glamorous and also talented athlete Olivia Peet. The pair met at Texas Tech University whilst both were studying and have been pictured at various events together in recent times.

Peet is an expert tennis player and by the time she had finished university she racked up 73 singles and 71 doubles victories. She was born in Manchester, England and moved over to America (Texas) to pursue her tennis career through the American college system. Much liker her boyfriend, she looks to have a bright future in sport.

It is unknown how long the pair have been dating and they do not have any children yet. We believe here at SportsLens that Peet is at the top of the list when it comes to Team Europe’s Hottest Ryder Cup Wags.

2. Kelley (Cahill) Rahm (John Rahm)

John and Kelley have been married since 2019 and met back in 2016 in college at Arizona State University. Both Rahm and Kelley were both playing sport alongside their studies in Arizona, with the latter being on the track and field team.

The couple have two sons called Kepa and Eneko Cahill Rahm being born in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Kelley rarely misses a golf event that her husband is competing in and was there in his most recent major victory when he won the Masters in Augusta earlier this year.

3. Erica (Stroll) McIlroy (Rory McIlroy)

Erica and Rory McIlroy are one of golf’s most well known couples and the pair met back in 2011 when Erica was working for the PGA as the manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations.

They got married in 2017, five years after they officially started dating and tired the knot in County Mayo, Ireland. The pair welcomed their first child in 2020 when their daughter Poppy was born.

Rory’s wife usually makes special cookies ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Apart from being her husband’s biggest supporter, Erica lives a quiet, private life and keeps her social media accounts private, but Rory does post her on his Instagram. She is certainly one of the hottest Ryder Cup Wags and has been around for a long time alongside Rory.

4. Wendy (Honner) Lowry (Shane Lowry)

Shane Lowry met his wife Wendy on a ‘random’ night out back in 2012 and since that night the pair have been in separable. They got married in 2016 in New York, two years after Shane proposed on a beach in Dubai.

The couple have two daughters called Iris and Ivy. Iris was born in 2017, and Ivy more recently in 2021.

Wendy lives quite an ordinary life and is a nurse, but also follows her man around the world to support him at tournaments.

5. Kate (Phillips) Rose (Justin Rose)

Kate and Justin Rose first met in 2000, and eventually got married in 2006 and have two children named Leo and Lottie.

Being a graduate from the University of Sussex in England and also a former international gymnast, it is fair to say that Kate has had a busy life so far. Alongside following her husband around in major tournaments, she also runs the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation.

The couple set up the charity which aims to help fight childhood hunger in Orlando, Florida.

Kate also owns a racehorse which is called Master Merion.

Justin and Kate do plenty off the course within the sport and set up the Rose Ladies Series which is a professional golf tour for female players.

This rounds off the hottest Ryder Cup Wags 2023 ahead of the big tournament this weekend in Rome.

