Horse racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Kelso, Lingfield, Dundalk and Southwell, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to. Here are our Friday horse racing bets.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Kelso meanwhile we see some great horses in action at Dundalk, Lingfield and Southwell on the all-weather track.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, both coming from Kelso, to add to your bet slip as well as tips on all 37 races.

Horse racing tips today: Kelso, Lingfield, Dundalk and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – Escapeandevade @ 6/4 with bet365 – 1.30 Kelso

This James Ewart trained horse looks to be one of the best in his stable. Finishing in 1st and 2nd in his two starts this year, Escapeandevade looks to have what it takes to pick up yet another win.

Under the ride of Callum Bewley, he and the horse have won together before. On their last win in Ayr at the beginning of January, he jumped extremely well and won with ease at a huge price of 28/1. On his last outing 34 days ago, he led for a significant part of the race, before slightly fading in the final furlong. A smarter ride from jockey Bewley will ensure he’s there or there abouts at the winning post.

Obviously a far shorter price today as he looks to be finding his true racing form, but most definitely the stand-out horse in this second race at Kelso.

NEXT BEST – Sounds Russian @ 8/15 with bet365 – 2.30 Kelso

He is going for his third win in a row here at Kelso on Friday afternoon, with some great performances prior to his two recent wins backing up Sounds Russian‘s case ever further.

Like our NAP, Callum Bewley takes the reigns for trainer Ruth Jefferson to make it a hat-trick of wins for this seven-year-old. Winning on his last two outings at Kelso and Sedgefield respectively, he looks to have taken to chasing very well. His last run here at Kelso turned out to be a fairly straight-forward win for this horse. Despite some mediocre jumps, he stayed on well and made the run-in very comfortably. Major player in this race.

Likely to go off as the favourite in this mid-afternoon Handicap Chase, it is clear to see why the bookmakers like the look of this superb horse.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK & Ireland on Friday

We've gone through each of the respective cards at Kelso, Lingfield, Dundalk and Southwell on Friday. Here is who we are backing:

Kelso

1.00 Goodtimes Badtimes @ 3/1 with bet365

1.30 Escapeandevade @ 6/4 with bet365

2.00 Word Has It @ 3/1 with bet365

2.30 Sounds Russian @ 8/15 with bet365

3.05 Silver Hallmark @ 9/2 with bet365

3.35 Jett @ 1/16 with bet365

4.10 Ain’t No Sunshine @ 6/5 with bet365

Southwell (AW)

4.45 Mykonos St John @ 9/4 with bet365

5.15 Soi Dao @ 2/1 with bet365

5.45 Twentrysharesofgrey @ 11/2 with bet365

6.15 Atrafan @ 3/1 with bet365

6.45 Tipperary Tiger @ 9/4 with bet365

7.15 Flaming Dawn @ 6/5 with bet365

7.45 Maharashtra @ 9/4 with bet365

8.15 Jacks Profit @ 18/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

