Another new week begins with another horse racing NAP of the Day, and SportsLens experts say that is Gamaret on Monday, 7 February. He runs in the extended 2m 1f maiden hurdle at Fontwell today (2:25). Venetia Williams’ runner looks the best value Bet of the Day at fabulous 47/25 odds.

Owned by Kate and Andrew Brooks, Gamaret is a Ffos Las bumper winner who should come on for his hurdle debut last time out. Anyone who has followed horse racing this season knows what a fine campaign the Williams stable has been having. After just two career outings, Gamaret is open to further progress than his main market rival. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 7 February. Read on more reasons to back this horse.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Gamaret win?

The form of Gamaret’s bumper success has worked out well because the runner-up and third home scoring since. For what it’s worth, Notlongtillmay went on to win his second hurdles outing over course and distance with the best betting sites returning him at the same 15/8 price as our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Although the front three at Ffos Las only had 1 1/2 lengths between them, they pulled five lengths and upwards clear of everything else. That suggests the form is solid enough. Gamaret, a six-year-old Coastal Path gelding, conceded hurdles experience to Judicial Law following a 65-day break and his bow in that sphere on New Year’s Day.

He may just have bumped into one that day with horse racing betting sites reporting they pulled miles clear of the others at Exeter. Fontwell is a different track entirely, so Gamaret should come on for the outing. Williams has a 27 per cent strike rate with her runners at this venue, and comes into today with a 24 per cent win ratio over the last fortnight.

With stable jockey Charlie Deutsch now taking the ride, fresh from his maiden Grade 1 success at Sandown, Gamaret looks worth a wager.

