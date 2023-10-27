Soccer

“His finishing is a C at the moment” – Joe Cole Uses Didier Drogba Comparison To Explain Darwin Nunez’s Struggles At Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Chelsea ace Joe Cole has urged Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to work on his finishing, saying it is the only aspect of his game that is holding him back. Cole also expressed his desire to see Nunez follow in Chelsea icon Didier Drogba’s footsteps and improve his efficiency with each passing year.

Nunez was on the scoresheet as Liverpool picked up a massive 5-1 win over Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night (October 26). The Uruguayan, who now has two goals in the Europa League, should have had a brace to his name but failed to slot it home despite rounding off the goalkeeper and opening up the goal. He ended up hitting the post from his attempt, but luckily for him, Ryan Gravenberch arrived at the scene to put away the rebound.

Cole Gives Nunez Verdict And Compares His Situation With Drogba

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole lauded Nunez for his near-flawless display against Toulouse, urging him to bring his finishing up a couple of notches.

He said (via GOAL):

I think it does [sum him up as a player] but I think that can be harsh on him because he’s got so much to his game.

He gets an A* in every part of his game, and his performance tonight was also fantastic but his finishing is a C at the moment – but that’s something he can work on.

Cole then recalled Drogba’s initial struggles, hoping that Nunez would also grow more clinical as he settled down at Liverpool.

The former Blues star added:

It’s something (finishing) that often comes later on in strikers, something that they work on later like Didier Drogba.

When he arrived at Chelsea, he wasn’t as polished as when he became the legend he was so the Liverpool fans will be hoping Darwin Nunez can turn into that kind of striker, one who seizes those opportunities and gets better with age.”

Nunez Has Been In Good Form For Liverpool

Following a disappointing debut campaign, during which he only scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 42 matches, Nunez has been playing like a man on a mission this season. He has looked livelier than ever on the pitch, been pressing relentlessly from start to finish, and taken most of his chances. The former Benfica man has played 12 games for the Reds in all competitions so far, scoring five times and providing four assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

