Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down rumors linking Barcelona midfielder Gavi with a link to Chelsea, saying he is not aware of any such developments.

Chelsea Backed To Capitalize On Barcelona’s Economic Plight

La Liga giants Barcelona have long been struggling with financial issues. Last summer, they had to activate multiple ‘levers’ to sign key players but it only proved to be a temporary solution.

As per La Liga’s latest salary limits, Barcelona’s cap has been slashed from €648 million ($684.6 million) to €270 million ($285.25 million). Their current wage bill stands at around €400 million ($422.6 million), meaning they could be compelled to sell a few big names next summer to bring their expenditure down.

Gavi is one of the most valuable players at Barcelona’s disposal, with his current market value hovering around €100 million. According to reports, one of the richest clubs in the world, Chelsea are keen on signing the Spain international and could make a move next summer.

Romano Puts Gavi-Chelsea Rumors To Rest

In his Daily Briefing column (via Caught Offside), renowned Italian journalist Romano said that Chelsea had not made any plans for the summer. He also said that Barcelona would be reluctant to sell Gavi, as they consider him an integral part of their future.

Romano said:

“There have been some reports in Spain stating that Barcelona’s financial struggles mean they could soon be under pressure to sell a big name, with Gavi or Pedri named as likely candidates.

“This has also led to speculation about Chelsea in particular being keen to sign Gavi, who could command a fee of around €100m.”

He continued:

“However, it’s important to say that at the moment I’m not aware of that at all. From what I’m told, no decision will be made now on summer plans, it will depend on many things but Barca are currently not desperate to sell players.

“Also, Gavi and Pedri are considered a key part of the Barca project. Sorry to disappoint you Chelsea fans, but I don’t think there’s much to this story.”

Gavi, 19, has been with Barcelona’s senior team since July 2021. He has played 108 games for the club so far, scoring seven times and providing 14 assists. His contract with the club runs until June 2026.