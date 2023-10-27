Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues’ Links With Barcelona Star Gavi

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Have Been Linked With Barcelona Star Gavi
Chelsea Have Been Linked With Barcelona Star Gavi

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down rumors linking Barcelona midfielder Gavi with a link to Chelsea, saying he is not aware of any such developments.

Chelsea Backed To Capitalize On Barcelona’s Economic Plight

La Liga giants Barcelona have long been struggling with financial issues. Last summer, they had to activate multiple ‘levers’ to sign key players but it only proved to be a temporary solution.

As per La Liga’s latest salary limits, Barcelona’s cap has been slashed from €648 million ($684.6 million) to €270 million ($285.25 million). Their current wage bill stands at around €400 million ($422.6 million), meaning they could be compelled to sell a few big names next summer to bring their expenditure down.

Gavi is one of the most valuable players at Barcelona’s disposal, with his current market value hovering around €100 million. According to reports, one of the richest clubs in the world, Chelsea are keen on signing the Spain international and could make a move next summer.

Romano Puts Gavi-Chelsea Rumors To Rest

In his Daily Briefing column (via Caught Offside), renowned Italian journalist Romano said that Chelsea had not made any plans for the summer. He also said that Barcelona would be reluctant to sell Gavi, as they consider him an integral part of their future.

Romano said:

There have been some reports in Spain stating that Barcelona’s financial struggles mean they could soon be under pressure to sell a big name, with Gavi or Pedri named as likely candidates.

This has also led to speculation about Chelsea in particular being keen to sign Gavi, who could command a fee of around €100m.

He continued:

However, it’s important to say that at the moment I’m not aware of that at all. From what I’m told, no decision will be made now on summer plans, it will depend on many things but Barca are currently not desperate to sell players.

Also, Gavi and Pedri are considered a key part of the Barca project. Sorry to disappoint you Chelsea fans, but I don’t think there’s much to this story.

Gavi, 19, has been with Barcelona’s senior team since July 2021. He has played 108 games for the club so far, scoring seven times and providing 14 assists. His contract with the club runs until June 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Striker Nunez
Soccer

LATEST “His finishing is a C at the moment” – Joe Cole Uses Didier Drogba Comparison To Explain Darwin Nunez’s Struggles At Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Alan Brazil Names The Only Manchester United Player Good Enough To Start For Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h

Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has claimed Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford is the only player who is good enough to break into Manchester City’s starting XI. Fellow talkSPORT host…

Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player Over The Age Of 35
Soccer
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Nominated For Prestigious MLS Award Despite Playing Just 6 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is one of the three players to be nominated for Major League Soccer’s prestigious Newcomer of the Year Award. His nomination has come as a…

Arsenal Maharishi
Soccer
Arsenal Launch Limited-Edition Range With London Giant Maharishi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8h
Real Madrid Barcelona El Clasico
Soccer
Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Date, Venue, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9h
Figo Played For Both Barcelona & Real Madrid
Soccer
El Clasico: 5 Legendary Players Who Have Played For Both Barcelona & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  10h
Argentina With FIFA World Cup
Soccer
FIFA Men’s World Rankings: Top 10 Nations (October 2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  11h
Arrow to top