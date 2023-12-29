NBA

Help Is On The Way For Struggling Phoenix Suns As Bradley Beal Set To Return

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Phoenix Suns had some high hopes and expectations entering the 2023-24 NBA season. They had the league’s newest “big 3” having added Bradley Beal to the mix with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker this past offseason, giving them one of the most talented starting lineups in basketball. But things haven’t quite worked out the way the team had hoped, as they have an even 15-15 record through the first 30 games and are nearly on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Beal Back For Tonight’s Suns Game vs. Hornets

Some of the blame can be placed on the unavailability of Beal this season. In those first 30 games, the team’s newest acquisition has participated in just 6 of them due to various injuries, and only three of them alongside both Durant and Booker. The three have had very little real-time game action together in order to gel and learn to play together, and we are just 11 games away from reaching the half-way point of the regular season.

Fortunately for the Suns, Beal is healthy enough to make yet another return to the court. On Friday, the team announced that Beal would be made available for tonight’s game against the Hornets, which will be his 7th game of the year so far.

Phoenix Has To Dig Themselves Out Of A Hole

He’ll have to help dig Phoenix out of the hole that they’ve created for themselves. After starting off the season with an 11-6 record, the Suns have now lost 9 of their last 13 games since Thanksgiving weekend, and have an even .500 record and are holding on for dear life to the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Luckily for them, the Warriors have dropped their last two games to keep them from gaining ground from the 11th spot.

A nice home stand could help along with Beal’s return. Each of Phoenix’s next six games will take place at home, as they won’t be hitting the road until January 8th. In fact, they won’t leave the West Coast at all until January 19th.

The Suns enter the day with a half-game lead on the Warriors and are a half-game behind the Rockets for the 9th spot. They are a whopping 16.5 point favorite tonight against Charlotte, who are riding a 9-game losing streak.

