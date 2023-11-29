Against Which Team Will Aaron Rodgers Make His Return?

In massive news out of the New York Jets facility on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team would be opening the 21-day practice window on Aaron Rodgers and activating him from the injured reserve list. It is the most substantial development in Rodgers’ potentially-miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles, as it finally gives some truth to the rumors that the 40-year-old quarterback may actually return to play this season.

Jets Open 21-Day Practice Window For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles 79 days ago. Today, Jets’ HC Robert Saleh said Rodgers has been cleared for “functional football activity”. pic.twitter.com/hN7hkyB6mt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2023

The development is right on track with the goal that Rodgers set for himself when he said he aimed to return in mid-December. We have seen plenty of footage of him pacing the sidelines or hallways at Jets games, and he has had light throwing sessions while on the field during pre-game warm-ups. The progression has been impressive, but there are still plenty who doubt that he’ll actually be able to make a return in 2023.

But now that he has been activated, the clock is ticking. Aaron Rodgers can now practice fully with the team, and has 21 days from November 29th to return to the field. Should he fail to make his return in that time frame, he’ll be shut down for the season.

A Likely Return Would Be Against The Miami Dolphins

The Miami #Dolphins host New York (AFC) Dec. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium. Could QB Aaron Rodgers make a shocking return this season from a torn Achilles this past September? https://t.co/El4cOyjU6P — Brandon Liguori (@BrandonRLiguori) November 29, 2023

So which team would Rodgers make his comeback against?

It is extremely unlikely that he is ready to go for this weekend’s game against the Falcons, and we will likely see Tim Boyle for a second week in a row. The next game is against the Texans on December 10th, which could be a possibility. But the most likely scenario, should he actually make his return, would be playing against the Dolphins in Miami on December 17th.

New York doesn’t have much of anything to play for. They are 4-7 and well out of the playoff race in the AFC, and have less than a 1% chance of qualifying at this point. But Aaron Rodgers is insistent on attempting a comeback, no matter the team’s standing. The offensive line has been shaky all season and hasn’t shown signs of improvement since it allowed the sack that caused the injury in the first place, and it will be the first time that the QB has played after turning 40.