NFL

Against Which Team Will Aaron Rodgers Make His Return?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
9d7dd4f0 8cb6 11ee bfda 8d6e826bc6ce
9d7dd4f0 8cb6 11ee bfda 8d6e826bc6ce

In massive news out of the New York Jets facility on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team would be opening the 21-day practice window on Aaron Rodgers and activating him from the injured reserve list. It is the most substantial development in Rodgers’ potentially-miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles, as it finally gives some truth to the rumors that the 40-year-old quarterback may actually return to play this season.

Jets Open 21-Day Practice Window For Aaron Rodgers

The development is right on track with the goal that Rodgers set for himself when he said he aimed to return in mid-December. We have seen plenty of footage of him pacing the sidelines or hallways at Jets games, and he has had light throwing sessions while on the field during pre-game warm-ups. The progression has been impressive, but there are still plenty who doubt that he’ll actually be able to make a return in 2023.

But now that he has been activated, the clock is ticking. Aaron Rodgers can now practice fully with the team, and has 21 days from November 29th to return to the field. Should he fail to make his return in that time frame, he’ll be shut down for the season.

A Likely Return Would Be Against The Miami Dolphins

So which team would Rodgers make his comeback against?

It is extremely unlikely that he is ready to go for this weekend’s game against the Falcons, and we will likely see Tim Boyle for a second week in a row. The next game is against the Texans on December 10th, which could be a possibility. But the most likely scenario, should he actually make his return, would be playing against the Dolphins in Miami on December 17th.

New York doesn’t have much of anything to play for. They are 4-7 and well out of the playoff race in the AFC, and have less than a 1% chance of qualifying at this point. But Aaron Rodgers is insistent on attempting a comeback, no matter the team’s standing. The offensive line has been shaky all season and hasn’t shown signs of improvement since it allowed the sack that caused the injury in the first place, and it will be the first time that the QB has played after turning 40.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kenneth Walker Seahawks pic
NFL

LATEST Seahawks Injury Report: Kenneth Walker (oblique) is unlikely to play on TNF vs. the Cowboys in Week 13

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8s
9d7dd4f0 8cb6 11ee bfda 8d6e826bc6ce
NFL
Against Which Team Will Aaron Rodgers Make His Return?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  27min

In massive news out of the New York Jets facility on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team would be opening the 21-day practice window on Aaron Rodgers…

panthers chuba hubbard nc ap
NFL
The Carolina Panthers Could Still, Technically, Host A Playoff Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  53min

With their win over the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons took over control of the NFC South over the weekend. They are now in the driver’s seat to take…

Tytus Howard Texans pic
NFL
Texans Injury Report: Tytus Howard will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will miss roughly 2-3 weeks for Indianapolis
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
rsz i4
NFL
Carolina Panthers Owner Confirms Team Planned On Picking CJ Stroud
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 28 2023
FYBUZ6Z2Q5CRND4JLUBTPECTEU
NFL
Jonathan Taylor Dealing With A Thumb Injury: Status Going Forward Unknown
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 28 2023
Arrow to top