Happy New Year 2024: Top 6 Soccer Predictions For The Year

Sushan Chakraborty
January 1st. New year, renewed hopes, endless optimism, and an overall brighter outlook on life. It is the time of the year when everyone pushes for more, and soccer stars are no exception. As always, we will see some players and teams come out swinging this new year, and we cannot wait to see what impact they end up making.

As we head into an action-packed 2024, we will optimistically test our luck and make some tricky predictions for the year. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the top six predictions for 2024!

#6 European Golden Boot: Harry Kane

Harry Kane Is The European Golden Boot Contender
Harry Kane Has Scored 21 Goals In Bundesliga So Far

Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane has been in sensational form at Bayern Munich. He has linked up effortlessly with teammates, created goalscoring opportunities, and, of course, scored a bucketload of goals.

The European Golden Boot is awarded to the goalscorer with the highest points at the end of the season. Since Kane plays in one of the top five European leagues, his goals are multiplied by a coefficient of 2. The Englishman has thus far scored 21 goals in 15 matches in the German top flight, pushing his points total to 42 and emerging as the European Golden Boot frontrunner.

Kane has been in a league of his own in the Bundesliga, and we are backing him to march his way to Golden Boot glory at the end of the 2023-24 season.

#5 Copa America: Uruguay

Uruguay Could Win The Copa America
Uruguay Beat Argentina And Bolivia In November

Defending champions Argentina will start the 2024 Copa America as the favorites in June, and deservedly so. They have a stacked squad, featuring eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Manchester City sharpshooter Julian Alvarez, and Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez, amongst others. They are also tactically sound and have undeniable camaraderie, making them the team to beat.

However, they are still not our pick for 2024 Copa America. We are backing Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay to beat the reigning world champions to the punch.

La Celeste have been at the top of their game lately. Their passing has been spot on, they have attacked in numbers, and defended like their lives depended on it. In 2023, Uruguay played 10 matches between the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies, winning seven, drawing twice, and losing just once. Most importantly, they proved their mettle against the best teams on the continent, Brazil and Argentina, beating both teams by a 2-0 scoreline.

If they can keep their cool and play up to their potential, they have an excellent chance of going the distance.

#4 English Premier League: Manchester City

Manchester City Could Defend Their Premier League Title This Season
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were not at their best in the first part of the 2023-24 Premier League season. They dropped 17 points in 19 matches in the English top-flight, which allowed Liverpool and Arsenal to open up a lead at the top. However, in the last two games, things have taken a positive turn for City, with Arsenal dropping six points and Liverpool ceding two, allowing the reigning champions to close the gap.

Currently, City find themselves in third place in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 19 games. Liverpool sit at the summit with 42 points in 19 while Aston Villa are second with 42 in 20 matches. Under Pep Guardiola, City have developed a habit of putting on a show in the second half of the season, and we are expecting them to deliver this year as well.

#3 UEFA Champions League: Manchester City

Manchester City Could Defend Their Champions League Crown
Manchester City Lifting The Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most unpredictable competitions in the world of soccer. Any team in the Round of 16 are capable of going the distance, so it is rather tricky to pick a favorite. However, if we had to pick a team that look the most likely to go deep in the competition, we would have to go with reigning European champions Manchester City.

They won all six of their matches in the group stage this season to secure a place in the Round of 16. Not all of those victories were straightforward, but their resilience and quality ultimately shone through. Doing it all over again in the knockouts is a tall order, but if there is any outfit capable of matching Real Madrid’s record of defending the UEFA Champions League trophy, it is this unforgiving City.

#2 UEFA EURO 2024: France

France Could Win UEFA EURO 2024
France Have One Of The Best Teams In The World

The highly anticipated UEFA EURO tournament will return with all its glitz and glamor in June, featuring the top 24 teams on the continent. Germany, England, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and Spain are all capable of lifting the trophy, but we are backing France to win their third European Championship in 2024.

France have arguably the most balanced squad in international soccer. Kylian Mbappe and co. can tear through any defense on the planet, outpass any midfield, and, on their day, can stifle even the best attackers. Les Bleus came mighty close to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, only losing to Argentina on penalties in the final. This golden generation is eager to leave that disappointment in the rearview mirror, and we believe they will be successful in their endeavor this summer.

#1 Ballon d’Or: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe Could Win The Ballon d'Or
Kylian Mbappe Scored A Hat-Trick Against Argentina In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Arguably the best player on the planet, Kylian Mbappe finished third behind Lionel Messi (winner) and Erling Haaland in the Ballon d’Or race in 2023. This year, he could finally fulfill his destiny and lift the coveted individual honor in Paris.

Mbappe has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2023-24 season. Playing 22 games in all competitions, he has netted 21 times and provided two assists. His goals have played a pivotal role in helping the Parisians climb to the top of the Ligue 1 rankings.

If Mbappe can keep at it and push PSG to the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France glory, and deep into the UEFA Champions League this season, he would have a strong chance of breaching the top three.

Whether Mbappe ultimately wins the trophy might depend on his and France’s performance in the 2024 UEFA EURO. A string of excellent performances in Germany could take him to the most celebrated accolade in soccer history.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top