Malawi are returning to the AFCON after being absent in the last five editions so should be looking for a better welcome.

Guinea vs Malawi live stream

Guinea vs Malawi preview

Malawi aren’t in great form heading into this Group B encounter. They have won just once in their last 11 outings while Guinea haven’t been that great either.

However, with the likes of Mohamed Bayo and Naby Keita in great form at club level, the Syli Nationale must be confident in their chances of starting the tournament on a winning note.

The Flames have been woeful at best and Meke Mwase’s knows he has his work cutout for him.

When does Guinea vs Malawi kick off?

Guinea vs Malawi kicks off at 16:00 GMT at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Guinea vs Malawi team news

Guinea team news

Ilaix Moriba made his debut for Guinea last time out. The youngster will be looking to be a creative force for Bayo who has nine goals in Ligue 1 so far.

Guinea possible starting lineup:

Keita; Sow, Camara, Conte, Kante; Keita, Diawara, Moriba; Camara, Bayo, Cisse

Malawi team news

Mark Fodya and Charles Petro miss out due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Malawi possible starting lineup:

Kankhobwe; Sanudi, Chirwa, Mzava, Chembezi; Idana, Chirwa, Mhone; Banda, Mbulu, Muyaba

