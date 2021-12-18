Go Ahead Eagles and NEC will meet each other on Sunday, 19th December 2021.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:30, De Adelaarshorst

Go Ahead Eagles vs NEC Preview

Go ahead eagles won the last match played against Roda JC Kerkrade by a 2-0 scoreline. Isac Lidberg scored both goals for the winning team.

On the other hand, NEC managed to land a 2-1 victory against Cambuur. Ole ter Haar Romeny and Dirk Proper were the main goal scorers for the team.

Lastly, both the teams will be trying hard in order to win the Sunday match.

Go Ahead Eagles vs NEC Team News

Go ahead eagles will report the injuries of Gerrit Nauber, Marc Cardona, Turan Tuzlacik, and Sam Crowther. Whereas NEC will be without Ali Akman, Edgar Barreto, Jonathan Okita, Joep van der Sluijs, Mathias De Wolf, and Rens Van Eijden.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Deijl, Bakker, Nauber; Lucassen; Brouwers, Idzes, Rommens; Lidberg, Oratmangoen, Berden

NEC possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Barreto, Odenthal, Marquez; Van Rooij, Schone, Proper, El Karouani; Tavsan, Bruijn, Mattsson

Go Ahead Eagles vs NEC Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Go Ahead Eagles vs NEC from Bet365:

Match Winner

Go Ahead Eagles: 13/10

Draw: 12/5

NEC: 21/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/8

Under: 1/1

Go Ahead Eagles vs NEC Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles have been showing better performance in the past as compared to their opponents. Not only this but they are in better form to win the match. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that Go ahead eagles will win the match.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles to win at 13/10.

Bet on Go Ahead Eagles to win at 13/10 with bet365.

