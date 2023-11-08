New York Giants To Start Tommy DeVito In Week 10

The New York Giants are planning to start Tommy Devito at quarterback in their week 10 divisional match-up against the Dallas Cowboys.



Giants’ QB Tommy DeVito will start vs. Dallas and Matt Barkley will be his backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2023

DeVito came in relief on Daniel Jones after Jones suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been on IR with a rib injury. It is unknown whether or not he will come back this season. It was also announced that Matt Barkley will be called up from the practice squad and will be the backup. The Giants also signed Jacob Eason to their practice squad to be the third string.

Tommy DeVito is a rookie quarterback who went undrafted out of Illinois. He played for the University of Syracuse first then transferred to Illinois his senior season. That season DeVito completed 69% of his passes while throwing for 15 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. In Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, DeVito looked serviceable completing 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions.

The New York Giants are a massive 17 point underdog against the Dallas Cowboys according to New York sportsbooks.

The Giants season as a whole may be over as the injury bug has plagued them throughout the season. The team will have to rely on their running back Saquon Barkley who is on a one year deal and is about to head into free agency. But Barkley did state that he wants to be a New York Giant and will likely play out the remainder of games because of it. He will be the focal point of the offense. This will be a tough test going into Dallas. The Cowboys will be trying to take away Barkley and have the Giants beat them through the air.