Injuries have been a recurring theme for the New York Giants over their first eight games of the 2023 season. Key players have missed extended amounts of time. That’s a factor that plays into why the team is 2-6. Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, and Daniel Jones have all missed at least three weeks in 2023.

New York’s offense is last in the NFL, averaging (11.9) points per game this season. To make matters worse, Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor will both be out for New York in Week 9 vs. the Raiders. Luckily, starting QB Daniel Jones will be making his return after missing three games with a neck injury. The Giants will be on the road to play the Raiders.

This past Sunday, the Giants played the Jets in a sloppy game. There was a constant rain the entire game and it certainly played an effect on how both offenses gameplanned. New York was already with Daniel Jones to start the game and Tyrod Taylor got his third straight start for the Giants. In that contest vs. the Jets, Taylor injured his ribs and had to leave the game. He was taken to the hospital and had to stay overnight.

Taylor was released from the hospital the next day, but there’s a chance he ends up on the IR according to Brian Daboll. That would leave the Giants without their reliable veteran backup QB. Daniel Jones will be the starter in Week 9 and his backup will be Tommy DeVito according to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. DeVito has been with the team all offseason and is familiar with the plays. New York signed QB Matt Barkley as their emergency gameday QB in case Jones and DeVito both cannot play.

Darren Waller is also out for the Giants in Week 9 against his former team. He’s currently dealing with a hamstring injury that he reaggravated in Week 8 vs. the Jets. Waller had one catch on two targets last Sunday and had to leave the game due to injury. The 31-year-old was brought in to be a key piece of the Giants’ offense this season. He’s played well so far, but fans hate to see him miss time. It’s his first season with the Giants, but missing games due to injury has been a common theme throughout his career.

Without Waller this Sunday, the Giants will be in a similar position they were in last season. Daniel Bellinger will get the start for New York. As a rookie, Bellinger played in 12 games and made 11 starts for the Giants in 2022. He had 30 catches for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns. If Waller misses significant time, Bellinger is capable of stepping into a bigger role.