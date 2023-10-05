NFL

Giants Injury Report: Is Daniel Jones Doomed Against The Miami Dolphins?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Daniel Jones needs all the help that he can get after being sacked 10 times by the Seahawks on Monday night. But based on the injury report for the New York Giants, he may be in for another rough 60 minutes against the Miami Dolphins this coming Sunday.

Injury Report Is Rough For Giants Heading Into Game Against Dolphins

The offensive line play in Monday’s game was abysmal. There were more than a handful of occasions in which Jones was scrambling for his life within a second or two of snapping the ball, which resulted in the unusually high number of quarterback takedowns. Fans booed the team during the game, and the criticism of the o-line has continued throughout the early part of this week.

It doesn’t seem like things are going to get any better any time soon. Not only do the Giants have the explosive Dolphins on the schedule for Week 5, but it looks like they could be even more short-handed up front on offense.

The injury report for the Giants was released on Thursday, and the news isn’t good. Three offensive linemen were held out of today’s practice, as Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, and Shane Lemieux are all battling various injuries. Two other linemen were limited participants, as Marcus McKethan and Evan Neal are both listed as questionable as well.

That makes four of the five starting offensive linemen questionable for Sunday’s game.

Can The Dolphins’ Defense Capitalize?

The Dolphins’ pass rush hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations thus far, but they have some pieces that could potentially make Daniel Jones’ life a living hell this week. Bradley Chubb has shown flashes but has been somewhat of a disappointment for Miami thus far, but he is still one of the more dangerous pass rushers in the AFC. Jaelan Phillips has missed the last two games with a back injury, practiced at “reasonable speed” on Thursday and could play against the Giants this week.

The oddsmakers, as well as the general public, don’t like New York’s chances. The line opened at 9.5 points in favor of Miami, but that number has since been bet all the way up to -12. Part of the reason for the increase could be the injury status of the Giants’ front line, but it is more likely the bettors who are putting their money on a blowout.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

