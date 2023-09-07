Last season, the New York Giants traded away former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In return from the Cheifs, they got a 2023 third-round pick. General Manager Joe Schoen used that pick to trade for former Raiders TE, Darren Waller. The six-foot-six Pro Bowler has the chance to be special for the Giants in 2023.

Just last season, the Raiders signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders. Not too long after, he was traded to the Giants. This season, New York doesn’t have a true WR1 on offense. Darren Waller has the chance to be that type of player for the Giants this season. He’s been building a connection with QB Daniel Jones and the potential for him to be an All-Pro in there.

Darren Waller had 107 catches in 2020 and has the chance to surpass that number in his first season with the Giants

. @Giants TE @Rackkwall83 joins the table to talk Week 1 and building chemistry with QB Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/7q8LWmdQ5y — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 7, 2023



In 2022, the Giants were ahead of schedule in their first season with a new head coach. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka made average players look better than they were last season. New York’s most reliable WR last season was Darius Slayton. He’s been a solid player over his first four seasons, but he’s no Darren Waller.

Ever since Waller stepped foot on the practice field, his teammates have been in awe of how skilled he really is. Not every six-foot-six 255-pound TE can move like he does. Waller is a unique talent and will be a featured part of the Giants offense in 2023. With Daniel Jones as his QB, the sky’s the limit for just how good Waller can be with New York.



This offseason, the Giants added other pass catchers to help Daniel Jones. However, none of them are as talented as Darren Waller. The 30-year-old only played one drive in the preseason, but he was the key feature of the Giants offense. He had three catches on four targets for 33 yards. That was on one single drive alone. Waller has the chance to rack up big-time numbers if he can stay healthy for the Giants this season.