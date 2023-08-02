This past offseason, the New York Giants made a trade for one of the league’s best TEs, Darren Waller. In five seasons with the Raiders, Waller had over 3,400 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. With Waller on the Giants’ roster moving forward, many thought that he would replace TE Daniel Bellinger.

However, that has not been the case at all. Bellinger has actually been learning a lot from Waller and is benefitting from having him as his teammate. The Giants have been using both TEs throughout training camp and they want to utilize both of their skillsets.

Darren Waller is sharing all his knowledge about being an elite TE with Daniel Bellinger

Daniel Bellinger on Darren Waller: “He’s a unicorn player.” #NYGiants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 1, 2023



As a rookie for the Giants last season, Daniel Bellinger was a solid contributor for the Giants. He’s a great run-blocking TE who also has soft hands and was a top target at times for Daniel Jones. Bellinger has 35 targets and caught 30 of those passes in 2022. The former fourth-round pick had 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns. One of those was a rushing touchdown vs the Green Bay Packers in London.

Before being Giants teammates, Daniel Bellinger and Darren Waller had met in the past. Both of them were at “TE University”, a camp run by former NFL TE Gren Olsen and current TE Goerge Kittle. Bellinger says that Waller has been helping not just him, but every player on the team.

Daniel Bellinger can’t help but be in awe of Darren Waller, who he calls a “unicorn player” https://t.co/PyCmdCpHQM — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) August 2, 2023



Darren Waller has been a Top 3 player at his position over the last 3-4 years when he’s fully healthy. That’s part of the reason he was traded from the Raiders. They wanted to part ways with Waller and not deal with his injury history. It’s a risk that the Giants were willing to take for after only giving up a third-round pick.