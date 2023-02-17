Basketball

Giannis Suffers Sprained Wrist vs Bulls, Could Miss All-Star Game

Olly Taliku
Giannis injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the Bucks win against the Bulls on Thursday night after suffering a wrist injury, with a scan later revealing a sprain to the two-time MVP’s right wrist.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was forced off the court in clear discomfort after landing awkwardly on his right wrist after blocking a Coby White shot.

The Bucks superstar headed straight down the tunnel to the locker room and did not return in the 112-110 win against Chicago. Giannis had an X-Ray almost immediately after the game that revealed a sprain to the All-Star starters wrist, which throws up fresh doubts over whether he will be able to start the game this Sunday.

The game wasn’t all bad news for Giannis and Milwaukee however, as they won their twelfth straight NBA game with Antetokounmpo also surpassing Paul Pressey to become the Bucks’ All-Time assist leader.

Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer was hopeful that the injury to Giannis isn’t as serious as it looks however said the team will continue to evaluate it going forward.

“We’re hopeful, the X-ray was clean,” Budenholzer said following the win. “He’s got a sprain. We’ll just, I think, see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.”

Giannis has featured in the All-Star game on seven separate occasions, being voted as the Eastern Conference captain in three of these years. This Sunday’s game was to be the third time Giannis was set to lead the side, however his wrist injury leaves major doubts over the availability of the Bucks star on Sunday.

There are already three All-Star starters who are missing the game this weekend through injury, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all ruled out of Sunday’s match. Joel Embiid was one of the replacement starters for the All-Star weekend however is also questionable with a foot injury.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

