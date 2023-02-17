Giannis Suffers Sprained Wrist vs Bulls, Could Miss All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the Bucks win against the Bulls on Thursday night after suffering a wrist injury, with a scan later revealing a sprain to the two-time MVP’s right wrist.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was forced off the court in clear discomfort after landing awkwardly on his right wrist after blocking a Coby White shot.

Giannis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury to his hand. pic.twitter.com/bvplHVieLq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2023

The Bucks superstar headed straight down the tunnel to the locker room and did not return in the 112-110 win against Chicago. Giannis had an X-Ray almost immediately after the game that revealed a sprain to the All-Star starters wrist, which throws up fresh doubts over whether he will be able to start the game this Sunday.

The game wasn’t all bad news for Giannis and Milwaukee however, as they won their twelfth straight NBA game with Antetokounmpo also surpassing Paul Pressey to become the Bucks’ All-Time assist leader.

Giannis passes Paul Pressey to become the Bucks' All-Time Assists Leader. 🥂 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/yqfViTbh6J — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 17, 2023

Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer was hopeful that the injury to Giannis isn’t as serious as it looks however said the team will continue to evaluate it going forward.

“We’re hopeful, the X-ray was clean,” Budenholzer said following the win. “He’s got a sprain. We’ll just, I think, see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.”

Giannis has featured in the All-Star game on seven separate occasions, being voted as the Eastern Conference captain in three of these years. This Sunday’s game was to be the third time Giannis was set to lead the side, however his wrist injury leaves major doubts over the availability of the Bucks star on Sunday.

There are already three All-Star starters who are missing the game this weekend through injury, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all ruled out of Sunday’s match. Joel Embiid was one of the replacement starters for the All-Star weekend however is also questionable with a foot injury.

