Kevin Durant Remains Absent From USA Basketball In Olympic Warmups

Olly Taliku
Kevin Durant is yet to take part in any USA basketball showcase games, as yet again the Phoenix Suns star watched on from the bench with an injury.

Will Kevin Durant Play In Any Olympic Games Warmups?

Although he hasn’t played in any showcase games yet for the USA this summer, Kevin Durant’s injury status remains day to day and he could still feature before the Paris Olympic Games get underway.

Durant was absent from team USA’s victory against Australia on Monday night but he was still pictured courtside in Abu Dhabi cheering his teammates on in their sloppy win.

The 35-year-old didn’t take part in any warmups, but when LeBron James told him to ‘get one up’, the USA’s all time top points scorer in the Olympics didn’t hesitate.

Durant didn’t look like he was struggling on Monday though and his calf injury may not keep him from competing in the Olympic Games later this summer.

After an initial assessment, it seems Durant may not play in either of team USA’s showcase games in Abu Dhabi, with their second match coming against Serbia on Wednesday.

According to ESPN sources, Durant should be back to full health in time for the Olympics. “It’s uncertain if he will play in the two upcoming exhibitions in Abu Dhabi,” said Marc Spears. “USA Basketball is confident that Durant will be healthy in time to play in the Paris Olympics.”

The USA still have three exhibition matches to go until their Olympic journey begins and although Durant seems unlikely to feature in Abu Dhabi, he could play in either or both of the London games.

After their clash against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia this week, the team will head to Europe for the remainder of the summer, with two final showcase games against Germany and South Sudan.

Olly Taliku

