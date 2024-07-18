The hype around Caitlin Calrk is real and it’s for a good reason. After four seasons at Iowa, Clark was the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever. In college, Clark was the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball. Clark is truly a generational talent and she’s proved that in her rookie season with Indiana.

Through 26 games this season, the 22-year-old is averaging (17.1) points, (5.8) rebounds, (8.2) assists, and (1.5) steals. On Wednesday night, the Fever were on the road to face the Dallas Wings. During that contest, rookie PG Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record with 19 assists in a single game. That broke Courtney Vandersloot’s previous record of 18 assists which she set on two different occasions. That’s not going to be the last record that Calrk breaks during her WNBA career.

Caitlin Clark’s 19 assists vs. the Wings on Wednesday night was a new WNBA record

CAITLIN CLARK TONIGHT: 24 POINTS

19 ASSISTS (WNBA RECORD)

6 REBOUNDS

10/19 FG GENERATIONAL TALENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f2Ma17ODDD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 18, 2024



As a rookie, Caitlin Clark is already one of the most talented players in the WNBA. Her skill level matched with her basketball IQ makes her a dominant PG. On Wednesday night, Clark had 19 assists in a 101-93 loss to the Wings on the road. Despite not taking home the win, Clark set a new WNBA record for most assists in a game. The rookie continues to show why she was taken with the first overall pick. Her ability to dominate the competition and make the right play set her above the rest.

In that game on Wednesday night, Caitlin Clark scored or assisted on 66 of the Fever’s 93 points. Clark has 24 points to go with her 19 assists. That’s the most points scored or assisted on in a game in WNBA history. Sue Bird scored or assisted on 65 of her team’s points in 2006. Additionally, Clark became the second rookie in league history, joining Candace Parker, to score or assist on 50 or more points in multiple games. Finally, Caitlin Calrk recorded her third game with 20+ points and 10+ assists. Only one other rookie in WNBA history was able to record that stat line once.

WNBA RECORD ⭐️ Caitlin Clark has broken the record for most assists in a single game with 19. pic.twitter.com/pKbRUSBwIg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2024



Caitlin Clark also became the first rookie and the ninth player in WNBA history to have at least 400 points and 200 assists in a season. Chelsea Gray has done that three times and Alyssa Thompson has done it twice. Six other players in league history have one such season with those numbers. The fact that Clark did this as a rookie proves just how talented she is and what she’s capable of. Clark was voted an all-star as a rookie and she’ll likely have more honors once the season is over.