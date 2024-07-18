Basketball

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record with 19 assists vs. the Wings

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Caitlin Clark Fever pic
Caitlin Clark Fever pic

The hype around Caitlin Calrk is real and it’s for a good reason. After four seasons at Iowa, Clark was the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever. In college, Clark was the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball. Clark is truly a generational talent and she’s proved that in her rookie season with Indiana. 

Through 26 games this season, the 22-year-old is averaging (17.1) points, (5.8) rebounds, (8.2) assists, and (1.5) steals. On Wednesday night, the Fever were on the road to face the Dallas Wings. During that contest, rookie PG Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record with 19 assists in a single game. That broke Courtney Vandersloot’s previous record of 18 assists which she set on two different occasions. That’s not going to be the last record that Calrk breaks during her WNBA career.

Caitlin Clark’s 19 assists vs. the Wings on Wednesday night was a new WNBA record


As a rookie, Caitlin Clark is already one of the most talented players in the WNBA. Her skill level matched with her basketball IQ makes her a dominant PG. On Wednesday night, Clark had 19 assists in a 101-93 loss to the Wings on the road. Despite not taking home the win, Clark set a new WNBA record for most assists in a game. The rookie continues to show why she was taken with the first overall pick. Her ability to dominate the competition and make the right play set her above the rest.

In that game on Wednesday night, Caitlin Clark scored or assisted on 66 of the Fever’s 93 points. Clark has 24 points to go with her 19 assists. That’s the most points scored or assisted on in a game in WNBA history. Sue Bird scored or assisted on 65 of her team’s points in 2006. Additionally, Clark became the second rookie in league history, joining Candace Parker, to score or assist on 50 or more points in multiple games. Finally, Caitlin Calrk recorded her third game with 20+ points and 10+ assists. Only one other rookie in WNBA history was able to record that stat line once.


Caitlin Clark also became the first rookie and the ninth player in WNBA history to have at least 400 points and 200 assists in a season. Chelsea Gray has done that three times and Alyssa Thompson has done it twice. Six other players in league history have one such season with those numbers. The fact that Clark did this as a rookie proves just how talented she is and what she’s capable of. Clark was voted an all-star as a rookie and she’ll likely have more honors once the season is over.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Caitlin Clark Fever pic
Basketball

LATEST Indiana’s Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record with 19 assists vs. the Wings

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024
Team USA
Basketball
Team USA Finally Begins To Click Together In Convincing Win Against Serbia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024

Although there was still some sloppy mistakes on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, team USA looked a much better prospect against Serbia in their final showcase game with a convincing win….

Anthony Davis Joel Embiid
Basketball
Anthony Davis Pushing For A Start Over Joel Embiid On Team USA Following Strong Showcase Performances
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 17 2024

Anthony Davis has impressed in team USA’s showcase games ahead of the Olympics, so much so that he could push the slow starting Joel Embiid out of the lineup.   Anthony…

USA basketball
Basketball
USA Basketball Edges Past Australia In Abu Dhabi Olympic Warmup Despite Errors
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 16 2024
NBA Emirates Cup
Basketball
Emirates NBA Cup: Full Schedule & Dates For Next Season’s Competition
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 12 2024
Klay Thomposn Warriors pic
Basketball
Klay Thompson Says He Feels ‘Wanted Again’ Ahead Of First Season With The Dallas Mavericks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 10 2024
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
Basketball
Kevin Durant Day-To-Day With Calf Injury But Expects To Still Play For Team USA In Olympics Warmups
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 09 2024
Arrow to top