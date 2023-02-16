Ahead of this weekends exhibition game, the NBA world was left disappointed to see the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all withdrawing from the match and Joel Embiid could be the latest to step down with an injury.

Embiid finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five assists against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night but after his inspiring performance fans were left concerned over a potential injury to Embiid’s foot.

“I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks or month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff. But I feel like I’ve reached the point where I really need to follow the doctor’s advice and miss, back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks…we’ll see how the next few days go, and go from there.

“Like I said, the focus is on winning, especially getting ready for the second half of the season and the playoffs. I’m focused on winning a championship. If that helps me get there healthy, then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m just going to see how it goes.”

Sixers we’re up 9 with 3:25 to go when Embiid went for this block, landed in traffic and hurt his foot. Doc says he’s not concerned but some pretty tired looking guys will try to pick up the slack here at home in 2nd half vs chi. They miss Jo. pic.twitter.com/LhwRxXXCyS — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 7, 2023

The performance wasn’t totally marred by Embiid’s injury however, as the superstar reached the 10,000 point mark in his career thanks to a three-pointer deep into the first quarter. Embiid became the fastest player in franchise history to reach the milestone, achieving the points in 373 games, five fewer than Allen Iverson.

If Embiid is to miss out on the All-Star game this weekend, he would become the fourth starter for this years match to be ruled out through injury which would be a huge blow to the league.

