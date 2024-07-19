Basketball

Bronny James Hits Back At Critics In Summer League With Strongest Performance Yet

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bronny James Lakers pic
Bronny James Lakers pic

The jury is still out on Bronny James so early in his career and after some disappointing performances, he took another step in the right direction on Thursday with an impressive summer league display. 

Bronny James’ Best Performance Yet

Bronny James impressed on Wednesday night in the summer league, dropping his best points tally yet after a mixed bag of performances in his first few games.

The 55th draft pick overall scored his first three-pointer on Wednesday and scored 12 points in a narrow victory for the Lakers over the Atalanta Hawks.

Bronny had previously missed 16 attempts at three before finally hitting his first and he will be hoping now to really kick on with the pressure dropped after finally scoring.

LeBron James’ son finally managed to find his rhythm against the Hawks and he went 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

But Bronny seems to only be getting better, as on Thursday night he went one better to record a new best performance in the summer league with 13 points.

The Cavaliers fell defeat to Bronny’s Lakers on Thursday night, with the 19-year-old hitting another three-pointer with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Before the Hawks game on Wednesday Bronny was just 7 for 31 from the field in the summer league, but these past two games have shown that LeBron James’ son could have some star potential in him after all.

It wasn’t just Bronny shining on the court this week for the Lakers though, as Dalton Knecht also made his return to the summer league.

After missing out on the last Lakers win against Atlanta through rest, first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht was back on the floor on Thursday night and he continued to prove he was worth the selection.

Knecht scored 20 points and picked up seven rebounds, going 7-16 on the court to show once again why the Lakers rate him so highly in the early days of his career.

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
