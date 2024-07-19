The jury is still out on Bronny James so early in his career and after some disappointing performances, he took another step in the right direction on Thursday with an impressive summer league display.

Bronny James’ Best Performance Yet

Bronny James impressed on Wednesday night in the summer league, dropping his best points tally yet after a mixed bag of performances in his first few games.

The 55th draft pick overall scored his first three-pointer on Wednesday and scored 12 points in a narrow victory for the Lakers over the Atalanta Hawks.

Bronny had previously missed 16 attempts at three before finally hitting his first and he will be hoping now to really kick on with the pressure dropped after finally scoring.

LeBron James’ son finally managed to find his rhythm against the Hawks and he went 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

But Bronny seems to only be getting better, as on Thursday night he went one better to record a new best performance in the summer league with 13 points.

Bronny James tonight 13 points

5 rebounds

3 assists

2 blocks

5-10 FG Found his rhythm

pic.twitter.com/qNfXICllLR — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 19, 2024

The Cavaliers fell defeat to Bronny’s Lakers on Thursday night, with the 19-year-old hitting another three-pointer with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Before the Hawks game on Wednesday Bronny was just 7 for 31 from the field in the summer league, but these past two games have shown that LeBron James’ son could have some star potential in him after all.

BRONNY STEP-BACK THREE!!!! THE CROWD IS GOING CRAZY 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/oNlNKHEEBn — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 19, 2024

It wasn’t just Bronny shining on the court this week for the Lakers though, as Dalton Knecht also made his return to the summer league.

After missing out on the last Lakers win against Atlanta through rest, first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht was back on the floor on Thursday night and he continued to prove he was worth the selection.

Knecht scored 20 points and picked up seven rebounds, going 7-16 on the court to show once again why the Lakers rate him so highly in the early days of his career.