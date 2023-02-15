With the NBA All-Star Weekend coming up in just a few days, it’s a chance for a celebration of the league’s best talents, with the weekend ending in a matchup between the best players from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.
The weekend features a number of games and individual competitions that build up to the main event, which is the All-Star game on Sunday evening.
You can find the schedule below.
2023 NBA All-Star weekend schedule: Times and TV channels
Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:00 p.m. CT: NBA All-Star Celebrity game on ESPN
Friday, Feb. 17 at 8:00 p.m. CT: Rising Stars competition on TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. CT: All-Star Saturday night on TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT: All-Star Draft on TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT: 2023 NBA All-Star game on TNT
Participants For Each Event
2023 Rising Stars Event Participants
The Rising Stars event is where four teams play a tournament to crown a winner, and former Dallas Mavericks stars Deron Williams and Jason Terry will coach two of the teams.
Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol drafted their teams today for 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Each legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jason Terry will lead the team of seven NBA G League players.
The Rising Stars rosters: pic.twitter.com/3OfO7fzSPR
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2023
2023 Slam Dunk Contest Contestants
There isn’t the most high-profile names in this contest, however it’s still expected to be hugely entertaining as four stars battle it out to see who can produce the best slam dunk.
- KJ Martin- Houston Rockets
- Trey Murphy III- New Orleans Pelicans
- Jericho Sims- New York Knicks
- Mac McClung- Golden State Warriors
2023 3-Point Contest Participants
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard headline those taking part from deep, with eight individuals battling it out to determine the very best 3-point shooter in the league.
The STARRY 3-Point Contest participants ⬇️
Event format and rules: https://t.co/sBwYC60rDx pic.twitter.com/J1z01oUgpH
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023
2023 Skills Challenge Teams
Three teams are taking part in this year’s skill challenge, with one team being a team full of just Antetokounmpo’s led by Giannis.
Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, and Thansis Antetokounmpo
Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton
Team Rooks: Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith Jr.
The Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️
Event format and rules: https://t.co/VAIPdW1jWl pic.twitter.com/ur44fm07JN
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023
2023 NBA All-Star Game Participants
The NBA All-Star Game has taken a slightly different format this year, and the draft will take place just one hour before tip off. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains, but the other players in the game won’t know what team they’ll be on until just before the game gets underway.
Team Captains @KingJames and @Giannis_An34 will select from the Player Pool in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Draft presented by Jordan Brand.
It will air as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/fkl1kg3adQ
— NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2023
