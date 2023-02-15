NBA

NBA All-Star Schedule 2023: Times, TV Channels, Participants & More

Author image
Kyle Curran
4 min read
Twitter
All Star Weekend
All Star Weekend

With the NBA All-Star Weekend coming up in just a few days, it’s a chance for a celebration of the league’s best talents, with the weekend ending in a matchup between the best players from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. 

The weekend features a number of games and individual competitions that build up to the main event, which is the All-Star game on Sunday evening.

You can find the schedule below.

2023 NBA All-Star weekend schedule: Times and TV channels

Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:00 p.m. CT: NBA All-Star Celebrity game on ESPN

Friday, Feb. 17 at 8:00 p.m. CT: Rising Stars competition on TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. CT: All-Star Saturday night on TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT: All-Star Draft on TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT: 2023 NBA All-Star game on TNT

Participants For Each Event

2023 Rising Stars Event Participants 

The Rising Stars event is where four teams play a tournament to crown a winner, and former Dallas Mavericks stars Deron Williams and Jason Terry will coach two of the teams.

2023 Slam Dunk Contest Contestants 

There isn’t the most high-profile names in this contest, however it’s still expected to be hugely entertaining as four stars battle it out to see who can produce the best slam dunk.

  • KJ Martin- Houston Rockets
  • Trey Murphy III- New Orleans Pelicans
  • Jericho Sims- New York Knicks
  • Mac McClung- Golden State Warriors

2023 3-Point Contest Participants 

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard headline those taking part from deep, with eight individuals battling it out to determine the very best 3-point shooter in the league.

2023 Skills Challenge Teams

Three teams are taking part in this year’s skill challenge, with one team being a team full of just Antetokounmpo’s led by Giannis.

Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, and Thansis Antetokounmpo

Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton

Team Rooks: Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith Jr.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Participants

The NBA All-Star Game has taken a slightly different format this year, and the draft will take place just one hour before tip off. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains, but the other players in the game won’t know what team they’ll be on until just before the game gets underway.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
derozan
NBA

LATEST Chicago Bulls DeMar Derozan Ruled Out For Wednesday’s Game

Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard
NBA
Tatum and Lillard to compete in NBA 3-point contest on All-Star weekend
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023

Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard are amongst the list of sharpshooters competing in the NBA three-point contest at All-Star weekend. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, here are all the…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
NBA
Which NBA Teams Are Tanking For The 1st Overall Pick?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2023

We have just a couple of months left in the NBA regular season, and the battles for playoff position in both conferences are as tight as they have been in…

GettyImages 1332795555 scaled e1649271593245
NBA
Kevin Durant joins Phoenix Suns in blockbuster trade
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 9 2023
42c3a6aa 932c 441c 9e3e 210171b009ab USATSI 19944437
NBA
LeBron James Gives Verdict On GOAT Debate After Breaking Scoring Record
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 8 2023
LeBron Breaks Record Tue
NBA
LeBron James Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To Become NBA’s All-Time Leading Point Scorer
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 8 2023
AP22344112752329
NBA
Celtics’ Grant Williams to demand $18-20m in free agency
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 7 2023
Arrow to top