Basketball

Team USA Finally Begins To Click Together In Convincing Win Against Serbia

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Team USA
Team USA

Although there was still some sloppy mistakes on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, team USA looked a much better prospect against Serbia in their final showcase game with a convincing win.

Team USA Ease Past The Joker’s Serbia In Final Abu Dhabi Showcase

Nikola Jokic and Serbia put up a strong fight in the first half of their showcase game against team USA, but in the second half Steve Kerr’s team started to impress and they eased towards a comfortable 26 point victory.

Steph Curry was on fire early doors, as he dropped three 3-pointers in the first quarter to give team USA an early advantage.

Curry led all scores by the end of the game with 24 points, followed by Bam Adebayo who notched up an impressive 17 points including three 3-pointers.

The win wasn’t easy all the way for the USA though, with turnovers again causing problems in the first quarter as Serbia rallied to end the first period level.

However after the first quarter it was completely one way traffic for the USA, with bench players providing 28 points in the first half alone.

Joel Embiid still started for the USA, despite calls for Anthony Davis to start on Wednesday. Davis continues to give Steve Kerr a selection headache, with six blocks off the bench and another stellar performance from the Lakers star.

Elsewhere on the court Derrick White earned his debut for the USA, providing three points after replacing Kawhi Leonard on the roster over the weekend.

The win against Serbia takes USA to a record of 3-0 in their showcase games as they head to Europe for the final two legs of their warmup ahead of the Olympics.

USA will face World Cup winners Germany as well as South Sudan in London next week, before they head to Paris ahead of the first Olympics matchup and a rematch against Serbia on the 28th of July.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Team USA
Basketball

LATEST Team USA Finally Begins To Click Together In Convincing Win Against Serbia

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024
Anthony Davis Joel Embiid
Basketball
Anthony Davis Pushing For A Start Over Joel Embiid On Team USA Following Strong Showcase Performances
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 17 2024

Anthony Davis has impressed in team USA’s showcase games ahead of the Olympics, so much so that he could push the slow starting Joel Embiid out of the lineup.   Anthony…

Kevin Durant
Basketball
Kevin Durant Remains Absent From USA Basketball In Olympic Warmups
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 16 2024

Kevin Durant is yet to take part in any USA basketball showcase games, as yet again the Phoenix Suns star watched on from the bench with an injury. Will Kevin…

USA basketball
Basketball
USA Basketball Edges Past Australia In Abu Dhabi Olympic Warmup Despite Errors
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 16 2024
NBA Emirates Cup
Basketball
Emirates NBA Cup: Full Schedule & Dates For Next Season’s Competition
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 12 2024
Klay Thomposn Warriors pic
Basketball
Klay Thompson Says He Feels ‘Wanted Again’ Ahead Of First Season With The Dallas Mavericks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 10 2024
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
Basketball
Kevin Durant Day-To-Day With Calf Injury But Expects To Still Play For Team USA In Olympics Warmups
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 09 2024
Arrow to top