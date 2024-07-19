Basketball

Russel Westbrook Denver Bound Following Clippers Trade With The Jazz

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
Russell Westbrook Clippers pic

Clippers star Russel Westbrook has been traded this summer and although he has initially moved to Utah, it will be the Nuggets who take the 35-year-old next season.

Russel Westbrook Traded To Nuggets

Russel Westbrook spent just one season with the Clippers, after the nine-time All Star was traded by the LA Lakers at the beginning of the 2023 season.

Westbrook’s time with the Clippers didn’t exactly pan out as the team would have thought when he was initially traded at the start of the season, with the side struggling for any playoff success during his time there despite having a ‘super team’.

All-Star’s and NBA icons Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard couldn’t combine with Westbrook for any postseason success as the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook appeared mostly off the bench for Los Angeles last season and he averaged a career-low 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in a disappointing season for the 35-year-old.

Speaking after Westbrook’s exit was confirmed, the Clippers said in a statement: “Russ is an all-time great, and we were fortunate to have him here. He lifted the energy and intensity of the group. We look forward to seeing him continue his decorated career.”

Although he has been traded to the Jazz, it is believed that Utah will buy out Westbrook’s contract so he can leave for the Denver Nuggets at the start of the 2024 season.

The Nuggets are looking to replace guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson who were both traded at the beginning of this month.

Westbrook isn’t the first Clippers superstar to leave ahead of next season, with Paul George moving to Philadelphia to link up with All-stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as he looks to finally reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
Basketball

LATEST Russel Westbrook Denver Bound Following Clippers Trade With The Jazz

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 19 2024
Bronny James Lakers pic
Basketball
Bronny James Hits Back At Critics In Summer League With Strongest Performance Yet
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 19 2024

The jury is still out on Bronny James so early in his career and after some disappointing performances, he took another step in the right direction on Thursday with an…

Team USA
Basketball
Team USA Finally Begins To Click Together In Convincing Win Against Serbia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024

Although there was still some sloppy mistakes on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, team USA looked a much better prospect against Serbia in their final showcase game with a convincing win….

Anthony Davis Joel Embiid
Basketball
Anthony Davis Pushing For A Start Over Joel Embiid On Team USA Following Strong Showcase Performances
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 17 2024
Kevin Durant
Basketball
Kevin Durant Remains Absent From USA Basketball In Olympic Warmups
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 16 2024
USA basketball
Basketball
USA Basketball Edges Past Australia In Abu Dhabi Olympic Warmup Despite Errors
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 16 2024
NBA Emirates Cup
Basketball
Emirates NBA Cup: Full Schedule & Dates For Next Season’s Competition
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 12 2024
Arrow to top