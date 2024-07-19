Clippers star Russel Westbrook has been traded this summer and although he has initially moved to Utah, it will be the Nuggets who take the 35-year-old next season.

Russel Westbrook Traded To Nuggets

Russel Westbrook spent just one season with the Clippers, after the nine-time All Star was traded by the LA Lakers at the beginning of the 2023 season.

Westbrook’s time with the Clippers didn’t exactly pan out as the team would have thought when he was initially traded at the start of the season, with the side struggling for any playoff success during his time there despite having a ‘super team’.

Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ld4gsMPUhl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

All-Star’s and NBA icons Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard couldn’t combine with Westbrook for any postseason success as the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook appeared mostly off the bench for Los Angeles last season and he averaged a career-low 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in a disappointing season for the 35-year-old.

Speaking after Westbrook’s exit was confirmed, the Clippers said in a statement: “Russ is an all-time great, and we were fortunate to have him here. He lifted the energy and intensity of the group. We look forward to seeing him continue his decorated career.”

Although he has been traded to the Jazz, it is believed that Utah will buy out Westbrook’s contract so he can leave for the Denver Nuggets at the start of the 2024 season.

Russell Westbrook: 2 — Times traded to the Jazz

0 — Games played for the Jazz Utah legend. pic.twitter.com/wU2OuyrHTL — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 18, 2024

The Nuggets are looking to replace guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson who were both traded at the beginning of this month.

Westbrook isn’t the first Clippers superstar to leave ahead of next season, with Paul George moving to Philadelphia to link up with All-stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as he looks to finally reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.