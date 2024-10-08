Soccer

“Anfield is the toughest place to get space” – Gary Neville Warns Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said Cole Palmer could have a hard time when Chelsea travel to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 20. Neville believes the Merseysiders will be aggressive toward him to try and destabilize him.

Cole Palmer Has Been in Sensational Form for Chelsea

Palmer was easily Chelsea’s best player in the 2023-24 season, with the Englishman pitching in with 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 Premier League matches last season. His clinical finishing and creativity saw him claim the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old did not let the recognition get to his head and has started the 2024-25 season with the same hunger. Palmer has played all seven of Chelsea’s Premier League games thus far, scoring six times and providing five assists. No player has been directly involved in more goals than Palmer this season.

Gary Neville Says Cole Palmer Could Be Bullied at Liverpool

Palmer and Co. will travel to one of the most intimidating stadiums in world soccer, the Anfield Stadium, after the international break. Neville, who knows full well what it is like to play in front of the Kop, sent Palmer a firm warning ahead of the tie.

Speaking to NBC Sports, the Englishman said:

I always think that Anfield is the toughest place to get space. And you think about how Cole Palmer plays, and the way he always looks like he’s got time on the ball, it’ll be interesting to see how he does at Anfield and how Liverpool will attend to him.

[They will] be really aggressive against him and test him. They won’t want to let him have any joy in the game and encouragement early on. Anfield can be a place where you can get bullied a little bit, off the crowd, the atmosphere.”

Drawing from his experience, Neville added:

I always remember when I went to Anfield [as a player], I think it’s the toughest place to go. And I think for a Chelsea team under Maresca, it’s a real challenge for them. And it will be interesting to see how they fare in that.

Palmer and his teammates got a reality check in their meeting with Liverpool at Anfield last season. The Anfield outfit ran circles around the visitors and came away with a 4-1 win.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

LATEST “Shaped the history of football” – Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Lauds Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Poland vs Portugal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer
“Anfield is the toughest place to get space” – Gary Neville Warns Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said Cole Palmer could have a hard time when Chelsea travel to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 20….

Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“I have sympathy for him” – Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Owners Left Erik ten Hag ‘Hung Out to Dry’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he has sympathy for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United owners left him in a tough situation by speaking to other managers….

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea One of the Top 4 Clubs Interested In £85 Million Rated Attacking Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Real Madrid Manchester City Players Injured
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Suffered Long-Term Injuries This Season: Manchester City and Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 08 2024
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid
Soccer
“It makes things fuzzy” – Kylian Mbappe Receives Backlash After Featuring for Real Madrid but Skipping France Duty Due to Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Lionel MEssi and Inter Miami
Soccer
“It’s not just a game” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Eyes Massive MLS Record After Winning Supporters’ Shield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Arrow to top