Midfield star Declan Rice has said it is mentally challenging to play for Arsenal, as the club is expected to win every game. His comments came on the back of the Gunners’ nerve-wracking win over Leicester City, which saw them draw level on points (14) with Premier League holders Manchester City.

Under player-turned-manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has become one of the top contenders for the Premier League title. They pushed Manchester City hard in the last two seasons, finishing five points behind them in 2022-23 and just two behind in 2023-24. The North London club is going all out to take the final step this season and bring home their first Premier League title since 2003-04. However, the road to glory is full of challenges, both physical and mental.

Declan Rice Opens Up About the Challenges of Playing for Arsenal

One of the best defensive midfielders in England, Rice has barely put a foot wrong since joining from West Ham United in the summer of 2023. On the surface, he looks calm and collected, ready to take on every challenge that comes his way. But on the inside, he regularly deals with bouts of anxiety.

Speaking to football.london, Rice said:

“Mentally it is tough. The anxiety is through the roof!

“You know the pressure of playing for Arsenal, you have to win every game. And if you want to win Premier Leagues and cups, compete at the top, you need to be at your best and you need to win – otherwise the pressure mounts.”

Leicester Gave The Gunners a Reality Check

Rice and Co. claimed a slender 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday, September 28. They were 2-0 up and in complete control heading into the second half, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

However, things changed rapidly in the second 45, as James Justin brought the Foxes back with a brilliant brace. Arsenal ultimately clinched maximum points in injury time, with Wilfred Ndidi (OG) and Kai Havertz sealing a hard-fought win.

“When that second goal went in for them [Leicester City], one thought is – we can’t lose this game, we have to keep going. In the end, it is kind of like a sigh of relief, because we won the game, we deserved to win the game,” Rice added.

“That was probably the most comfortable we have been in the first half all season, in terms of passing the ball, dominating the ball. There are lots of positives to take, but still so much to improve on. As the season goes on, I am sure you are going to keep seeing the best of us.”

Arsenal will return to action with a tricky clash against Paris Saint-Germain on October 1, in Gameweek 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season. They played out a goalless draw with Atalanta on Matchday 1.