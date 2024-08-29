Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has warned that Arsenal star Ben White may regret not representing England on the international stage. Agbonlahor stated that White was probably being “stubborn” and suggested he reconsider.

Ben White Could Be Left Out Of Lee Carsley’s England Squad

On Thursday, August 29, interim manager Lee Carsley will announce his first England squad for the UEFA Nations League clashes in September. The Three Lions will lock horns with the Republic of Ireland on September 7 before facing Finland on September 10. It will be the first time in eight years that someone other than former England boss Gareth Southgate is overseeing the call-ups.

Arsenal defender White played only four international matches under Southgate before making himself unavailable for selection. In March 2024, Southgate revealed White had asked him not to call him up, and he was understandably absent from England’s 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) squad.

Since White has not expressed his desire to return to the international team, it is likely that he will not feature in Carsley’s England squad for September fixtures.

Gabby Agbonlahor Thinks Ben White May Regret Not Turning Up For Three Lions

Agbonlahor, who played only three games for England, said it was an honor and privilege to represent one’s country, indirectly advising White to reconsider his stance.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“I’ve retired – and no one can take those England caps away from you.

“There are so many top players that didn’t play for their country. Just didn’t get into the squads. Big, big players and you look back and you’re going to be like – I could have played for my country.”

On White, he added:

“I think he might (regret it). But at the moment he might just be being stubborn and thinking, no it’s not for me.

“But looking back now, I’m looking back and thinking I played for my country and you can’t take that away from me.”

Although Agbonlahor highly valued international exposure, he understood why White might be reluctant to report for England.

He added:

“Maybe Ben White just wants his four days off every international break like I said before.

“He might be looking forward and thinking, start the season, I’m going to get three or four days in Dubai. That might be what he wants.”

White will have to fight for minutes if he ever reports for England duty. Marc Guehi and John Stones have locked down the center-back spots whereas Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have proven track records in the right-back position.