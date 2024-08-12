Former England international Gary Lineker has stated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may want to come on as Gareth Southgate’s successor. Reading into one of Guardiola’s recent interviews, Lineker claimed the way the Spaniard answered the England management question suggested he might be open to the idea of coaching the Three Lions.

England Has Yet To Appoint Gareth Southgate’s Permanent Successor

After England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of the 2024 European Championship, Southgate stepped down from the head coach position. It was Southgate’s second consecutive EURO final defeat as England’s manager. After his departure, under-21 boss Lee Carsley has filled in as England’s head coach position. He will take charge of England in its UEFA Nations League clashes against Ireland and Finland in the second week of September.

According to reports, Carsley will serve England only as a caretaker, as the Football Association (FA) wants to give the permanent contract to a manager with a proven track record. Manchester City boss Guardiola is reportedly one of the candidates for the job. With him in the final year of his contract at Man City, the rumors will only grow louder in the coming months.

Gary Lineker Links Pep Guardiola With Three Lions Job

Lineker, who scored 48 goals for the England national team, believes Guardiola may take up the challenge of managing the 1966 FIFA World Cup winners.

On The Rest Is Football podcast, a hopeful Lineker said (via Express Sports):

“̌I did see an interview a few days ago with Pep Guardiola where he was asked in a press conference if he would be interested in England.

“And you know, mostly people put that away, but he certainly didn’t. And it made me think the way he was talking. I thought he actually might be interested in this job.”

He added:

“And the fact that they’ve appointed (Lee) Carsley as an interim coach and the fact Pep’s contract ends at the end of the season. However, I’m maybe having a little bit of wishful thinking here!”

Guardiola has won it all in club soccer. At Barcelona, he claimed 14 trophies, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League. He could not win the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich but took them to three consecutive Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokals. Since taking charge of Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has turned the club into the most dominant team in England, masterminding six Premier League and a UEFA Champions League wins, among other honors.