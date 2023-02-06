Golf

‘Full Swing’ On Netflix: What To Expect From Golf’s Documentary Series

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
7 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Full Swing Netflix documentary Golf
Full Swing Netflix documentary Golf

Can Full Swing have the same impact for golf as Drive To Survive‘ did for Formula 1? The new golf documentary series airs on February 15th on Netflix. Here is what to expect from the new golf series as Netflix follows the biggest names in golf across the PGA Tour, majors and much more.

Full Swing Preview

The F1 documentary series, Drive To Survive, first aired back in 2019 and has been a breath of fresh air in the world of Formula One. Exclusive interviews, unseen footage and behind the scenes drama made Drive To Survive such a success.

Now it’s time for golf to try and do the same. Full Swing is a golf documentary series set to air on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15. Similar to F1’s Drive To Survive, all of the best golfers in the world on the PGA Tour are followed for this highly anticipated TV series.

Huge names in the world of golf such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka are just some of the names featured in this golf docuseries.

Full Swing is a new immersive series following some of the biggest names in golf throughout the PGA Tour season, both on and off the course. The Full Swing cameras also cover all four of the men’s majors and the storyline of the power struggle involving the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

All eight episodes are available from Wednesday, February 15 on Netflix. Strap yourselves in as golf fans from all around the world get access to this highly anticipated documentary. It is certainly not to be missed.

rory mcilroy golf - travelers championship
Rory McIlroy is one of the players who will heavily feature in Full Swing

Jordan Spieth Hopeful Of Full Swing Bringing New Audience To Golf

With this golf docuseries set to air in just over a week’s time, golf fans are getting excited at the prospect of watching all of their heroes as they’ve never been seen before.

One man who features in Full Swing and is hopeful that this documentary can bring a new audience to golf is Jordan Spieth. The former world number one hopes the PGA Tour can follow in Formula 1’s footsteps with the launch of this behind-the-scenes Netflix series.

Drive To Survive was such a roaring success for the sport of F1, and Spieth is hopeful that Full Swing can do the same thing for golf. Since its debut in 2019, Formula 1: Drive to Survive received rave reviews with its never-before-seen footage and interviews. Drive To Survive certainly boosted the interest in F1, and the four-time major champion is eager to see if the golfing equivalent can bring the same interest:

“I’m an F1 fan because of Drive to Survive,” Spieth said. “I’m one of however many million Americans that it reached and went outside of your typical F1 fanbase, which was already massive and global.

“For golf to see the Drive to Survive success and then have the opportunity to be a part of trying to get out of the typical golf fanbase, kind of what [F1] did, get global with it. 250m members (approximate Netflix total) is larger than your typical who tunes in to see a round of PGA Tour golf,” added the Texas golfing superstar.

jordan spieth golf - sony open
Jordan Spieth hopes Full Swing can emulate the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive for golf

What To Expect From Full Swing

Golf fans all around the world are chomping at the bit to watch this exciting golf docuseries. Full Swing is sure to provide golf fans with an incredible insight into life as a professional golfer, as well as the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and access we will be provided with.

The opening episode of the series is titled ‘Frenemies’. This episode focuses heavily on childhood friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The former Open and Masters champion is excited to share the unseen footage from all areas of his life, including both on and off the golf course.

“I had a blast,” Spieth said. “I gave access in places I don’t normally and shared a lot of it with Justin [Thomas].

“We really, really enjoyed that process of kind of giving a glimpse into what our day-to-day is, given how close we are.

“Then the [other] names that showed up in order to do it, especially this last year with how wild professional golf was. I mean, what a year to start filming! So you get that kind of access, too.

“It should have a pretty profound impact on growing the game of golf and hopefully brings more fans to the PGA Tour specifically, but it was really cool to see the majors step in as well and offer that kind of access that they don’t normally give.”

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Golf
Childhood friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas feature heavily in Full Swing both on and off the golf course

‘No Brainer’ To Make This Golf Documentary Series

Following the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, documentary series director at Netflix, Gabe Spitzer, hailed it as a “no brainer” to jump into the Full Swing project once it had the support from the PGA Tour.

Once golf’s biggest tour was on board, it was all systems go for this sought after golf docuseries. Chad Mumm, chief creative officer with Vox Media Studies, is hopeful Full Swing will be just as successful as Drive To Survive and will provide golf fans with pure enjoyment and excitement:

“We were really lucky to have amazing access, not just from the governing bodies of the sports, the PGA Tour and all the majors, but from players like Jordan and his peers who let us into their lives in a way that I don’t think anyone’s ever seen before,” Mumm said.

“This will be pro golf like you’ve never seen. We’ve had cameras in places where cameras are never allowed before. We spent a ton of time with players off the course and really get a chance to get inside the world of professional golf. Get ready for a deep, new look.”

Not long now until the eight episode golf documentary series airs on Netflix. Each and every golf fan, as well as non-golf fans, are in for a treat as all of the best golfers in the world are seen in a new light.

Full Swing is not to be missed. What a year to start following golf too in what can only be described as the most incredible year for the sport. Sit back, relax and enjoy this sublime golf documentary.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Phil Mickelson Golf
Golf

LATEST Phil Mickelson Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Ahead Of New LIV Golf Season

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
Matt Fitzpatrcik Golf
Golf
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 31 2023

After Max Homa sensationally triumphed last week at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, this week attentions turn to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Pebble Beach Golf Links,…

mcilroy 1920 dubai23 fist win 2
Golf
Rory McIlroy edges out Patrick Reed to win thrilling Dubai Desert Classic
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 30 2023

World number one Rory McIlroy enjoyed a winning start to 2023 as he birdied his final two holes to beat archnemesis Patrick Reed by one shot at the Dubai Desert…

tiger woods masters golf
Golf
Trevor Immelman Backs Tiger Woods For 2023 Masters Return
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2023
Brooks Kopeka and Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup Golf
Golf
LIV Golfers Should Be Banned From The Ryder Cup, Insists Sir Nick Faldo
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 26 2023
farmers insurance open - justin thomas golf
Golf
Farmers Insurance Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 26 2023
Gareth Bale Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
Jon Rahm Full Of Praise For Gareth Bale’s Golf Ability
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2023
Arrow to top