Amazon have teamed up with the NFL for the first Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, with a host of intriguing commercials set to be aired at halftime.

On the 24th November, we will have the first NFL Black Friday game to look forward to on Amazon – which is free to watch for everyone, not just Prime subscribers.

This deal cost the e-commerce giants $100 million, making it the second-largest for a single game package after Peacock bought the rights to a Wild Card primetime playoff game next January.

Amazon will unveil a brand new strategy titled ‘audience-based creative’ which will allow brands to target different audience demographics in the same slot.

These targeted commercials will feature products that Amazon users will be able to add to their shopping baskets and checkout using QR codes without having to leave the game broadcast.

The Black Friday to Cyber Monday period is Amazon’s biggest revenue making period of the year, which will combine NFL and online shopping for the first time ever.

Throughout the game, Amazon will unveil new deals and discounts will become better and better without losing sight of the on-field action.

Full List Of Amazon Black Friday Commercials During Jets vs Dolphins

Hasbro

Bose

Columbia Sportswear

State Farm

DraftKings

Dyson

Lego

Nintendo

TCL

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that they had sold out all of the available commercial slots during the Black Friday game. Each 30-second commercial is believed to be worth a staggering $880,000, double that of Amazon’s usual Thursday Night Football broadcast.

In comparison to the Super Bowl, Black Friday game commercials still aren’t even in the same ballpark – with 30-second slots for the biggest sporting event on the calendar fetching over $7 million each.

Google and Carnival Cruises are the presenting sponsors for the game, and the company’s head of NFL ad-sales Danielle Carney said advertisements will carry interactive banners at the bottom of the screen.

One Bose commercial is set to feature Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which will be shown to non-Prime members. An additional two ads from the company will be broadcast to paying subscribers based on their Amazon Prime search history.

CEO Gary Vaynerchuk on @cnbc’s Squawk Box talking about the Amazon’s Black Friday NFL game and the opportunities for marketers. pic.twitter.com/F8PgpUmCyl — VaynerMedia (@VaynerMedia) November 22, 2023