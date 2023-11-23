Amazon have paid an astonishing $100 million to show the NFL Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Is it the most paid to show one game in history?

Is The Amazon $100m NFL Black Friday Deal The Most Paid To Show One Game?

Surprisingly, Amazon’s blockbuster deal to show New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins at 3pm EST on Friday is NOT the most money ever paid to show one game – despite it being worth a staggering $100 million.

The biggest single-game NFL TV deal came earlier this year, when NBC paid $110 million to make an NFL playoff game a Peacock exclusive – which will get a primetime slot in January 2024 for a Wild Card showdown.

This will be the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game as NBCUniversal become the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend next January.

The NFL has signed a deal that gives Peacock the exclusive rights to a Wild Card playoff game next year. WSJ says Peacock paid around $110 million on a 1-year deal & it will be the first NFL playoff game exclusively on a streaming service. That’s a lot of money for one game 🤯 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 15, 2023

Amazon NFL Black Friday Game Is The Second-Largest Single Game Deal In History

Amazon paid a tenth of a billion dollars to move their usual Thursday Night Football slot to Friday afternoon in a bid to combine the NFL with online shopping on one of the biggest days of the year for e-commerce businesses.

It’s not the first time that the NFL has been broadcast live on a Friday, but there are rules in place which make it extremely rare.

The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 prohibits the league from being scheduled past 6pm EST on Fridays to protect the integrity of the game and attendance levels at high school and college level.

Amazon will likely still turn over a huge profit on their $100 million investment – which is free to watch for everyone, not just those who subscribe to Prime.

Black Friday is now an NFL game day. 🔥 The first ever NFL Black Friday Football game is coming to Prime. @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets, Stream Free at 1:30PM ET. pic.twitter.com/byZTlV7gAR — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 3, 2023

They will attract even more new Prime members through a new ad strategy, which will allow customers to buy products shown during the game advertisements and checkout without having to leave the broadcast through QR codes with exclusive offers.

Live streaming is entering a new era in the sporting world and Amazon are one of the biggest pioneers behind the movement.