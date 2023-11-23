NFL

Is The Amazon $100m Black Friday Football Deal The Most Paid To Show One Game?

Joe Lyons
Amazon have paid an astonishing $100 million to show the NFL Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Is it the most paid to show one game in history?

Is The Amazon $100m NFL Black Friday Deal The Most Paid To Show One Game?

Surprisingly, Amazon’s blockbuster deal to show New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins at 3pm EST on Friday is NOT the most money ever paid to show one game – despite it being worth a staggering $100 million.

The biggest single-game NFL TV deal came earlier this year, when NBC paid $110 million to make an NFL playoff game a Peacock exclusive – which will get a primetime slot in January 2024 for a Wild Card showdown.

This will be the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game as NBCUniversal become the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend next January.

Amazon NFL Black Friday Game Is The Second-Largest Single Game Deal In History

Amazon paid a tenth of a billion dollars to move their usual Thursday Night Football slot to Friday afternoon in a bid to combine the NFL with online shopping on one of the biggest days of the year for e-commerce businesses.

It’s not the first time that the NFL has been broadcast live on a Friday, but there are rules in place which make it extremely rare.

The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 prohibits the league from being scheduled past 6pm EST on Fridays to protect the integrity of the game and attendance levels at high school and college level.

Amazon will likely still turn over a huge profit on their $100 million investment – which is free to watch for everyone, not just those who subscribe to Prime.

They will attract even more new Prime members through a new ad strategy, which will allow customers to buy products shown during the game advertisements and checkout without having to leave the broadcast through QR codes with exclusive offers.

Live streaming is entering a new era in the sporting world and Amazon are one of the biggest pioneers behind the movement.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top