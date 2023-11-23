NFL

How Much Is An Amazon Black Friday Football Commercial Compared To The Super Bowl?

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
1663044126875
1663044126875

Amazon’s NFL Black Friday game is set to be one of the most-watched sporting events are year, so advertisements fetch a hefty fee – but how much do they cost in comparison to the Super Bowl?

Amazon Black Friday Game vs Super Bowl Commercial Costs

On November 24th we have a rare Friday NFL game to look forward to as the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, which is free to watch on Amazon and is set to record record-breaking numbers of traffic.

Amazon’s usual NFL slot is for Thursday Night Football but due to the 2023 Thanksgiving Day games, the e-commerce giant has paid the league $100 million to move their slot a day after and partner it with their Black Friday madness.

In 2022, Amazon recorded their biggest ever revenue on the hangover from Turkey Day – which saw sales of over $1 billion from Black Friday to Cyber Monday as overall shopping numbers saw a significant rise.

The inaugural Black Friday game by Amazon will be full of targeted advertisements from companies like Bose and consumers will be able to checkout and buy products shown on their screens without having to even leave the broadcast.

Advertisements on the Jets-Dolphins broadcast reportedly cost double that of a Thursday Night Football ad which is $440,000 – with Black Friday ads fetching a staggering $880,000.

30-second Super Bowl Commercial Costs Almost Seven Times More Than Black Friday

Despite Black Friday commercials reaching almost a million dollars per slot, it’s still child’s play in comparison to Super Bowl advertisement costs.

In 2023, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costed a record-high average of $7 million. This was an increase of $500,000 from 2022 and $1.5 million from 2021.

The Super Bowl is undoubtedly the biggest event on the sporting calendar in the United States and an estimated 113.06 million viewers tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

In comparison, the NFL Thanksgiving Day games are expected to fetch an average viewership of over 33 million – so it’s no surprise that costs are increasingly higher during playoff season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
amazon black friday football deals
NFL

LATEST Is The Amazon $100m Black Friday Football Deal The Most Paid To Show One Game?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  47min
USATSI 21936400 168397130 lowres
NFL
How Much Is Amazon Paying To Broadcast The First NFL Black Friday Game?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  46min

Amazon is paying a substantial amount to broadcast the first NFL Black Friday game as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins go head-to-head. How Much Is Amazon Paying To…

Fantasy football Musgrave among 4 must start tight ends for Week 11
NFL
Packers Injury Report: Luke Musgrave Placed On Injured Reserve
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave has been placed on injured reserve before Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.   The Packers have placed rookie TE Luke Musgrave…

LjgZhB9U
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers Have More At Stake Than Any Other NFL Team In Week 12
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
1737893309.0
NFL
Rams Officially Designate Kyren Williams To Return To Practice
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
rsz dolphins rookie running back devon achane being evaluated for knee injury
NFL
Dolphins News: De’Von Achane Practices, Status For Friday Unknown
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz 42f2f10a bf5c 4ea3 a5eb a0b84e458c743
NFL
NFL Players Say MetLife Stadium Is The Worst Place To Play A Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Arrow to top