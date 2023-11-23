Amazon’s NFL Black Friday game is set to be one of the most-watched sporting events are year, so advertisements fetch a hefty fee – but how much do they cost in comparison to the Super Bowl?

Amazon Black Friday Game vs Super Bowl Commercial Costs

On November 24th we have a rare Friday NFL game to look forward to as the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, which is free to watch on Amazon and is set to record record-breaking numbers of traffic.

Amazon’s usual NFL slot is for Thursday Night Football but due to the 2023 Thanksgiving Day games, the e-commerce giant has paid the league $100 million to move their slot a day after and partner it with their Black Friday madness.

In 2022, Amazon recorded their biggest ever revenue on the hangover from Turkey Day – which saw sales of over $1 billion from Black Friday to Cyber Monday as overall shopping numbers saw a significant rise.

The inaugural Black Friday game by Amazon will be full of targeted advertisements from companies like Bose and consumers will be able to checkout and buy products shown on their screens without having to even leave the broadcast.

Advertisements on the Jets-Dolphins broadcast reportedly cost double that of a Thursday Night Football ad which is $440,000 – with Black Friday ads fetching a staggering $880,000.

Amazon Black Friday Football 🏈 Here we talk about how this NFL game being hosted on Black Friday is cool for the Ecomm culture as well as some ideas on how brands can capitalize on the event. pic.twitter.com/kEIcXRvCgV — Jerry Dearden (@DeardenJerry) November 14, 2023

30-second Super Bowl Commercial Costs Almost Seven Times More Than Black Friday

Despite Black Friday commercials reaching almost a million dollars per slot, it’s still child’s play in comparison to Super Bowl advertisement costs.

In 2023, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costed a record-high average of $7 million. This was an increase of $500,000 from 2022 and $1.5 million from 2021.

The Super Bowl is undoubtedly the biggest event on the sporting calendar in the United States and an estimated 113.06 million viewers tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

In comparison, the NFL Thanksgiving Day games are expected to fetch an average viewership of over 33 million – so it’s no surprise that costs are increasingly higher during playoff season.