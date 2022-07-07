Frankie Dettori Newmarket Rides On Friday | 1,150/1 July Festival Acca

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has a busy day at the 2022 July Newmarket July Festival this Friday – with FIVE booked rides. We take a look at all Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket July Festival rides on Friday below and also perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with 888Sport (more below) to use at the Newmarket races this week.

Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at the 2022 Newmaker July Festival On Friday @ 1,150/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Best Newmarket July Festival Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket July Festival Rides On Friday 8th July 2022

1.15 Newmarket: HOPE YOU CAN RUN – @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Promising second on debut for the Mark Johnston yard at Donny last month. That came over today’s 7f trip too and so with that experience under his belt should give Frankie a decent ride in the opening on day two.



1.50 Newmarket: KNIGHTSWOOD – @ 15/2 with 888Sport – Another ride for the Mark Johnston camp and this is a race they love to target – they’ve won the prize 6 times in the last 9 runnings! This 3 year-old won twice earlier this season and ran a respectable race at Ascot in the Golden Gate Stakes last time (6th of 13). Has a nice draw in 6 and a low weight of 8-9 mean he can’t be ruled out in what looks a very open handicap.



2.25 Newmarket: LEZOO – @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Frankie’s last winner in this country when guiding this 2 year-old to a CD success here at Newmarket last month. That Listed Class win made it 2-from-2 and coped with the step up to 6f well. Is a better race now into a Group 2 but looks a filly on the up and seeing that she’s yet to taste defeat then it’s hard to know how good she might be.



3.00 Newmarket: ZOFFEE – @ 10/1 with 888Sport – Another with a fair-looking chance coming here off the back of wins at Carlisle and Newcastle. The last of those was an easy 2 1/4 length success too and a 6lb rise for this Hugo Palmer-trained runner looks fair. Back to 1m6f here too (from 2m) but won over this trip in May and Frankie is sure to make full use of his stamina.

3.35 Newmarket: INSPIRAL – @ 1/6 with 888Sport – Needs little introduction having won all 5 of her starts, including the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot by just under 5 lengths last time. Has only four rivals to face and it will be a huge shock if she’s not remaining unbeaten here. Looks by far Frankie’s best chance on the day in the Falmouth Stakes.



Note: Odds are subject to change.

Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at the Newmarket July Festival on Friday @ 1,150/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

RELATED: ITV Racing Tips and Trends From Newmarket July Festival On Friday

RELATED: Frankie Dettori Newmarket Rides On Friday – Back This 1,150/1 Acca

RELATED: Falmouth Stakes Tips and Trends For Friday’s Newmarket Race

RELATED: ITV Lucky 15 Tips at Newmarket July Festival on Friday

RELATED: Newmarket July Festival Placepot Tips on Friday

RELATED: Newmarket Each-way Tip Of The Day on Friday

RELATED: Newmarket July Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers On Friday

RELATED: Newmarket Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers For EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Join 888Sport Today and Get A FREE £30 BET To Use At Newmarket Races



141 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Newmarket July Festival (7th-9th July 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022

1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022

1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV

3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV

More Horse Racing Free Bets