Frankie Dettori Newmarket Rides On Friday | 1,150/1 July Festival Acca

Frankie Dettori has a busy day at the 2022 July Newmarket July Festival this Friday – with FIVE booked rides. We take a look at all Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket July Festival rides on Friday below and also perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.
Frankie Dettori’s Newmarket July Festival Rides On Friday 8th July 2022
1.15 Newmarket: HOPE YOU CAN RUN – @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Promising second on debut for the Mark Johnston yard at Donny last month. That came over today’s 7f trip too and so with that experience under his belt should give Frankie a decent ride in the opening on day two.
1.50 Newmarket: KNIGHTSWOOD – @ 15/2 with 888Sport – Another ride for the Mark Johnston camp and this is a race they love to target – they’ve won the prize 6 times in the last 9 runnings! This 3 year-old won twice earlier this season and ran a respectable race at Ascot in the Golden Gate Stakes last time (6th of 13). Has a nice draw in 6 and a low weight of 8-9 mean he can’t be ruled out in what looks a very open handicap.
2.25 Newmarket: LEZOO – @ 9/4 with 888Sport – Frankie’s last winner in this country when guiding this 2 year-old to a CD success here at Newmarket last month. That Listed Class win made it 2-from-2 and coped with the step up to 6f well. Is a better race now into a Group 2 but looks a filly on the up and seeing that she’s yet to taste defeat then it’s hard to know how good she might be.
3.00 Newmarket: ZOFFEE – @ 10/1 with 888Sport – Another with a fair-looking chance coming here off the back of wins at Carlisle and Newcastle. The last of those was an easy 2 1/4 length success too and a 6lb rise for this Hugo Palmer-trained runner looks fair. Back to 1m6f here too (from 2m) but won over this trip in May and Frankie is sure to make full use of his stamina.
3.35 Newmarket: INSPIRAL – @ 1/6 with 888Sport – Needs little introduction having won all 5 of her starts, including the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot by just under 5 lengths last time. Has only four rivals to face and it will be a huge shock if she’s not remaining unbeaten here. Looks by far Frankie’s best chance on the day in the Falmouth Stakes.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule
Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022
- 1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV
- 2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
- 3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV
- 4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV
Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022
- 1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
- 2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV
- 2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV
- 3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
- 3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
- 5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV
