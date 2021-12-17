After losing seven out of eight matches, Fortuna Sittard welcomes Utrecht to play a match on 18th December 2021, Saturday.
Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Preview
Utrecht was defeated in a match against Breda on Tuesday by a 3-2 scoreline. Moreover, Utrecht also played a goalless draw against Go Ahead Eagles. Now the team is standing at the sixth position in the Eredivisie table.
On the other hand, Fortuna suffered the 2-0 loss against PSV on Wednesday. After struggling hard, Fortuna Sittard managed to beat Zwolle by a 1-0 scoreline.
Last but not the least, both the teams are struggling hard to perform well in this match.
Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Team News
Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:
Van Osch; Cox, Tirpan, Samaris, Lonwijk, Janssen; Tekie, Duarte, Rienstra; Seuntjens, Flemming
FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:
Paes; Avest, Benamar, Janssen, Zagre; Van Overmeem, Timber; Gustafson, Ramselaar, Boussaid; Douvikas
Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht from Bet365:
Match Winner
Utrecht: 4/7
Draw: 3/1
Fortuna: 19/4
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 13/19
Under: 27/20
Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Prediction
Both the teams have not shown satisfactory performances in the previous matches. However, Utrecht is in a much better position than Fortuna so most football betting sites predict that Utrecht will win the game.
Prediction: Utrecht to win at 4/7.
