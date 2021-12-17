After losing seven out of eight matches, Fortuna Sittard welcomes Utrecht to play a match on 18th December 2021, Saturday.

Watch and bet on Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Preview

Utrecht was defeated in a match against Breda on Tuesday by a 3-2 scoreline. Moreover, Utrecht also played a goalless draw against Go Ahead Eagles. Now the team is standing at the sixth position in the Eredivisie table.

On the other hand, Fortuna suffered the 2-0 loss against PSV on Wednesday. After struggling hard, Fortuna Sittard managed to beat Zwolle by a 1-0 scoreline.

Last but not the least, both the teams are struggling hard to perform well in this match.

Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Team News

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Van Osch; Cox, Tirpan, Samaris, Lonwijk, Janssen; Tekie, Duarte, Rienstra; Seuntjens, Flemming

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Paes; Avest, Benamar, Janssen, Zagre; Van Overmeem, Timber; Gustafson, Ramselaar, Boussaid; Douvikas

Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht from Bet365:

Match Winner

Utrecht: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Fortuna: 19/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/19

Under: 27/20

Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Prediction

Both the teams have not shown satisfactory performances in the previous matches. However, Utrecht is in a much better position than Fortuna so most football betting sites predict that Utrecht will win the game.

Prediction: Utrecht to win at 4/7.

Bet on Utrecht to win at 4/7 with bet365.

How to Watch Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht live online.

Fortuna Sittard vs Utrecht Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.