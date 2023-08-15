NFL

Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday at 28 years old

On Sunday night, Alex Collins was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. This news was released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Tragically, he died in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was just 28 years old. 

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks both released statements mourning their former player. Collins was originally drafted by the Seahawks in 2016 and was released just a year later. He then found some success with the Ravens. His former teammates and coaches all spoke about how much energy and joy Collins had when he played. A devastating loss for the NFL community.

Alex Collins died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night in Florida


After being released by the Seahawks following his rookie season, Collins then joined the Baltimore Ravens. In 2017, he became one of the biggest surprises in the NFL that season. Collins rushed for a career-high 973 yards that season and had six touchdowns. In 2018 he was placed on the IR for a foot injury and was released in the offseason after he was charged with gun and drug violations.

In Baltimore, Collins was known for his touchdown celebrations where he did an Irish dance. It’s something he learned from his high school coach’s daughter and continued throughout his career. After being released by the Ravens, Collins found his way back to Seattle to finish out his career. He played in 2020 and 2021 for the Seahawks.


In college, Collins played for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He rushed for over 1,000+ rushing yards in three straight seasons. As a junior, he rushed for 20 touchdowns. Most recently, Collins played in the USFL during the 2023 season for the Memphis Showboats. Collins rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown. The deepest condolences go out to Collins’ family and friends dealing with the tragic loss.

