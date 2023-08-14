NFL

Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins To Be Activated Off The PUP List

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) and is slated to practice once being activated.

 

However, Dobbins has expressed wanting a new contract from the Ravens so maybe he does not practice right out of the gate. Being activated off the PUP is a good sign for his availability for week 1. Dobbins only played in eight games last season after missing the entire 2021 season with a multi-ligament knee injury he suffered in the preseason.

https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/7198101/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4811x3207+0+0/resize/1486x991!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F72%2F0b%2F5de06cb644fda14d40af83fdd53b%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1449894020

Dobbins was a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University. In his junior season Dobbins, broke out and become one of the best running backs in college football. he rushed for over 2000 yards with 6.7 yards per carry and 21 touchdowns. He was seen to be in the perfect spot going to a run-heavy offensive in the Baltimore Ravens. Injuries have kept up with Dobbins in his short career.

Why Is He Asking For A New Contract?

Him asking for a new contract is kind of puzzling since he has only appeared in 23 games entering his fourth season. In these times in the NFL, you do not want to be a running back. Dobbins is trying to get ahead of the curve in wanting a new deal. He wants to stay in Baltimore, but will the Ravens pay him? That remains to be seen.

The Baltimore Ravens are +220 to win a highly competitive AFC North according to Maryland sportsbooks.

The Ravens now hired former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He is known for using multiple running back at his disposal. However, to start the season, Dobbins is eased in and start to be the guy around midseason. The Ravens do already have Gus Edwards. He has been a very capable back over his career, so he should get some work at the start of the 2023 NFL season.

