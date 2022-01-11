Forest Green Rovers midfielder set to star for The Gambia at AFCON 2021

Ebou Adams is set to represent The Gambia at Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

The 25-year-old currently plays for League Two side Forest Green Rovers but his performances have earned him a place in Tom Saintfiet’s squad for AFCON 2021.

Adams, in a recent interview to Sky Sports, talked about setting his own deadline when he was at Dartford.

“I said to myself that if I am still here at 20 I might as well give up on my dream of making it as a professional.

“And then I did turn 20.”

Now four and a half years later, he has managed to achieve a great deal. The midfielder is set to star for his country at the prestigious AFCON, a moment of great happiness for his parents who were born in Africa but emigrated to England.

He said: “They are over the moon. They just want to see me play but my mum is a bit nervous because it is my first big tournament and it will be showcased everywhere.”

Ebou Adams started his career at Dartford, who currently competes in the sixth tier of English football.

However, his life changed when he landed a move to Norwich City in February 2016.

The Gambian footballer made 26 appearances for the Under-23 side but failed to earn his senior debut at Carrow Road.

He was sent on loan to Shrewsbury where he didn’t play much. And while he enjoyed more game time during his next loan stint at Leyton Orient, the 25-year-old was back out of the Football League when he joined Ebbsfleet in 2019.

Now he is playing for Forest Green where he has managed to make a big impact.

The midfielder has clocked up 21 appearances across all competitions for Forest Green Rovers this season, with two goals and an assist to his name.

His performances have helped his side to reach the top of the table and now they look very likely to earn promotion to League One.