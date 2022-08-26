Fans React to The News Neil Lennon’s Omonia Drawn Against Man United

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Europa League draw took place today, and English pair Man United and Arsenal found out their fate. Among the many talking points was former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, who will be taking Omonia to Old Trafford.

Omonia are in the Cypriot First Division and surprised many when they knocked out Belgium side Gent in the play-offs.

Lennon took over the side in March this year, a move that took many by surprise.

He led the club to their first trophy under his leadership, as they defeated Ethnikos Achna on penalties to win the Cypriot Cup; during extra time, Lennon received a red card and was ordered to leave the touchline by the referee.

Lennon isn’t the only name you’ll recognise in the Omonia team. Their team includes Brandon Barker, formerly of Man City and Rangers, and Adam Matthews, formerly of Celtic.

Fan Reaction

Fans across football have been reacting to the draw that pits Lennon against Man United. It’s something that no one would have expected this season, and the footballing world is seeing the funny side of it.

Some Man United fans are wary of the potential hiccup that could be caused by Omonia.

Here are some of our favourites so far:

I am quoting this now. Omonoia WILL beat man united. We have the tactical genius Neil Lennon. Ex champions league goalkeeper Fabiano Ribeiro. We are WINNING! https://t.co/C2VHYetkbV — Harry (@HarryOmonoia) August 26, 2022

In the Year of our Lord 2022, I did not expect to see Neil Lennon welcoming Manchester United to Cyprus. What a world we live in. https://t.co/1aKPKR4Gkn — CMOnTheRocks (@CMontheRocks) August 26, 2022

Neil Lennon wasn’t even a bad manager with Celtic but Ofc we shouldn’t lose to a team who play in Cyprus 😂 — #Glazersout 🔰🔰 (@Brazzy_UTD) August 26, 2022

Could of been a lot worse. Doesn’t Neil Lennon manage Omonia FC. Some potential banana skins with this group. — Scott Freebury (@scottfreebury88) August 26, 2022

All I know about Omonia Nicosia is that Neil Lennon is their manager, and that he started his career at Man City. Which is enough for me to hope we batter them. — Pecky (@UnitedPecky) August 26, 2022