Top 10 Famous Players Who Are Without A Club: Former Manchester United Ace Anthony Martial Features

Sushan Chakraborty
Anthony Martial Had A Good Run At Manchester United
Soccer is a ruthless sport. It moves on from one world-class star to the next without a second thought. One minute it makes a player feel like the king of the world, assuring them of lifetime relevance. The next minute, the game changes. Someone new takes the crown, leaving the former occupant without the unchecked fame they once enjoyed.

In today’s list, we will take a look at some former kings who have fallen from grace, finding no takers despite being free agents. Here are 10 once-sought-after players who are currently without a club:

#10 Loris Karius

Loris Karius Is Currently A Free Agent
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has been without a club since leaving Newcastle United on July 1, 2024. The 31-year-old played just two games for the Magpies between September 2022 and July 2024.

Karius was a promising prospect when he joined Liverpool from Besiktas in July 2016. However, it all changed in one night — the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season. He made a blunder early in the game, allowing Karim Benzema to steal the ball off him and score. Gareth Bale scored a blinder of a bicycle kick to beat Karius for the second time, giving the goalkeeper no chance whatsoever. But he was once again at fault for Bale’s second, which sealed a 3-1 win for Los Blancos. Despite the ball coming straight at him, Karius failed to parry or collect it, conceding a poor goal. Since the summer of 2018, Karius has been bouncing from one club to the next, failing to find his footing.

#9 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas Is A Free Agent
Keylor Navas was guarding Real Madrid’s goal when Loris Karius made two career-crashing blunders in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final. He became the first goalkeeper in the current era to win three consecutive Champions League titles. However, even Navas could not keep his place, with Thibaut Courtois coming on as his replacement in the summer of 2018. In September 2019, he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and spent three-and-a-half seasons there, 114 games in all competitions, keeping 52 clean sheets.

Navas, 37, spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Nottingham Forest. However, the club did not attempt to make his stay permanent. On July 1, 2024, Navas left PSG as a free agent and has been looking for a club since.

#8 Joel Matip

Joel Matip Is Currently A Free Agent
A pillar of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Joel Matip has not found his next club since leaving Anfield Stadium earlier this summer. Matip, who came through the ranks at Schalke 04, spent eight years at Liverpool, playing 201 games and scoring 11 times. The 33-year-old won it all on Merseyside, including the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.

Matip Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reported that West Ham United were looking to bolster their defense and had identified Matip as a person of interest. Talks are reportedly ongoing between the player and the club’s representatives.

#7 Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic Is Still A Free Agent
A gifted central midfielder, Miralem Pjanic left Sharjah FC on July 1, 2024. The former Bosnia-Herzegovina international has yet to pick his next project. According to Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old’s market value stands at €3 million ($3.3 million).

Pjanic has played for some of the best clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Juventus, and AS Roma. He enjoyed the most success during his four-year stay at Juventus between 2016 and 2020. He played 178 games for the Bianconeri in all competitions, scoring 22 times and providing 41 assists. Pjanic won four consecutive Serie A titles, two Coppas Italia, and one Supercoppa Italiana with the Old Lady.

#6 Dele Alli

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur Star Dele Alli Is Currently Without A Club
Once considered one of the most promising players in England, Dele Alli has suffered a massive fall from grace. The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker is without a club after completing a disappointing stint at Everton.

Alli joined Everton as a free agent in January 2022. Six months later, he joined Turkish side Besiktas on a one-season loan. In June 2023, Alli returned to Everton and spent one year with the Merseysiders. His performances could not compel Everton to extend the collaboration and the club let him leave at the end of the 2023-24 season. Just 28 years old, Alli enjoyed his best years at Tottenham between 2015-16 and 2019-20, with him scoring 62 goals in 225 matches across competitions.

#5 Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic Is A Free Agent
Ivan Perisic moved to Hajduk Split as a free agent in July 2024. However, the former Bayern Munich man fell out with manager Gennaro Gattuso and decided to leave the club in August. Perisic has since been on the market, waiting to join an exciting project.

Perisic has played for some stellar clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs were his last home, with the player playing 50 times for them in all competitions between 2022 and 2024, scoring once and providing 14 assists.

#4 Wissam Ben Yedder

Wissam Ben Yedder Is Without A Club
One of the most crafty center-forwards around, Wissam Ben Yedder is currently available for free. The 34-year-old, who has a penchant for not only scoring but also creating chances, has been on the market since leaving AS Monaco in July.

Ben Yedder first earned prominence during his six-year stay with Toulouse’s senior team. After scoring 71 goals and providing 22 assists in 174 games for the French side in all competitions, he pledged allegiance to Sevilla. He was at Sevilla between 2016 and 2019, chipping in with 70 goals and 22 assists in 138 games. His last stop came at AS Monaco, where he contributed with 118 goals and 34 assists in 201 games across five years.

#3 Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona Target And Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Is Now A Free Agent
According to Transfermarkt, 29-year-old central midfielder Adrien Rabiot is worth a staggering €35 million ($38.6 million), making him the most valuable player on this list. However, despite his youth, quality, and eagerness to play, Rabiot has not found any takers. As per reports, Rabiot is demanding a mega salary and will only go to a top European league, making it difficult for interested parties to secure his services.

Rabiot came through PSG’s academy before becoming a prominent member of the senior team ahead of the 2013-14 season. Before leaving for Juventus on a free in the summer of 2019, Rabiot played in 227 games in all competitions, scoring 24 times and providing 14 assists. He won six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France trophies amongst other honors. Rabiot showed his quality at Juventus as well, scoring 22 times in 212 games and helping the Bianconeri to a Serie A title.

#2 Anthony Martial

Ex Manchester United Star Anthony Martial Is A Free Agent
When Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in September 2015, he looked like the next big thing in the Premier League. The Frenchman made his competitive debut in the North-West Derby at Old Trafford, scoring a belter of a goal to seal a 3-1 win over Liverpool. In his first Premier League start, he netted twice as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 away from home.

Until the 2019-20 season, Martial looked on track to become a Manchester United great. He had scored 71 times in 222 games across competitions, chipping in with fine performances on cue. Martial had a few niggles here and there but recovered well enough to keep supporting United. Unfortunately, his fitness record became poorer with each passing season and he eventually had to move on earlier this summer, at the age of 28. Brazilian side Flamengo reportedly wanted to sign him, but Martial’s contract demands caused the move to break down.

#1 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Is A Free Agent
One of the best defenders of the 21st century, Sergio Ramos has been without a club since bidding Sevilla goodbye at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Real Madrid icon won four UEFA Champions League and five La Liga titles with the All-Whites between 2005 and 2021, chipping in with 101 goals in 671 matches.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner performed well for Sevilla during his second stint — scoring seven times in 37 games across competitions. So, it is surprising that he is still without a club. Despite being 38, Ramos is in excellent physical shape and seems interested in playing for at least a couple more years. A move to a Saudi Arabian club could be the best solution for the center-back.

