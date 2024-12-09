Soccer

‘He’s Like a Little Boy’ – Jamie Redknapp Criticizes Manchester United Star After Nottingham Forest Defeat

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Legend Jamie Redknapp
Liverpool Legend Jamie Redknapp

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has criticized Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez for getting “bullied” against Nottingham Forest. Redknapp believes the center-back should have been a lot stronger while defending set pieces on Saturday, December 7.

Manchester United Suffers Second Defeat Under Ruben Amorim

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal gave Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim the first taste of Premier League defeat on Wednesday, December 4, inflicting a 2-0 loss upon them at the Emirates Stadium. Although it was a disappointing result, seeing the Gunners triumph over an out-of-sorts United did not come as a surprise.

Saturday’s defeat against Nottingham Forest, however, came as a shock to Man Utd fans. At Old Trafford, they expected Amorim to get maximum points against a team that had lost three of the last four games in the Premier League.

Just two minutes into the game, Nikola Milenkovic sent a towering header into the back of the net. Man Utd equalized through Rasmus Hojlund in the 18th minute, but Morgan Gibbs-White restored Forest’s advantage in the 47th minute. Seven minutes later, Chris Woods doubled Nottingham’s lead with another header.

Bruno Fernandes scored in the 61st minute to give Manchester United a lifeline. However, it ultimately did not work out, as Forest defended diligently to secure a 3-2 victory.

Jamie Redknapp Slams ‘Little Boy’ Lisandro Martinez

Redknapp was critical of Martinez’s defending after Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

At half-time, he said (Manchester Evening News):

He’s got to be stronger Martinez, he’s like a little boy there, he just gets bullied. It’s a towering header [referring to Milenkovic’s goal].

Former Manchester United center-back Phil Jones agreed with Redknapp’s assessment and blamed Martinez for being too fixated on his man.

He added:

First of all it’s a great header. You sense a bit of vulnerability from set-pieces. Martinez is too fixated on his man.

Diogo Dalot takes a couple of steps towards the ball, maybe gets caught underneath the ball a little bit, and almost gets sucked under the ball.

Manchester United, who have dropped to 13th place in the rankings after the defeat, will return to Premier League action with a blockbuster clash with Manchester City on December 15.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Is One Of The Most Successful Premier League Teams
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League: Girona vs Liverpool – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Predicition

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Best In The Business
Soccer
‘Loves Football, Humble, No Strange Things’ – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Hails ‘Not Normal’ Cole Palmer After Tottenham Hotspur Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has singled out Cole Palmer for praise, lauding his humility and saying he belongs to the group of extraordinarily gifted players. His comments came after Palmer…

kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer
‘It Could Have Happened’ – Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Contemplated Extending PSG Stay
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has said he contemplated signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to keep his brother Ethan’s dream alive. Mbappe, 25, finally fulfilled his lifelong…

Liverpool Legend Jamie Redknapp
Soccer
‘He’s Like a Little Boy’ – Jamie Redknapp Criticizes Manchester United Star After Nottingham Forest Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Hierarchy Blames 4 Players For Dip in Form
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
‘That Strategy Is Working So Well for Them’ – Paul Merson Lauds Arsenal for Doing Something Unmatched This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024
Lionel Messi Is a Barcelona Icon
Soccer
‘You Can Never Settle’ – Lionel Messi Reveals What He Expects to See From Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024
Arrow to top