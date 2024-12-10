Soccer

Louis Saha Urges Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford To Prove His Obsession With Soccer

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has said Marcus Rashford must prove that he is obsessed with soccer, showing the desire that he still wants to be the best player in the world.

Marcus Rashford’s Commitment Has Come Into Question

One of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, Rashford drew criticism during the last international break, as he went to attend an NBA game in the United States. Interim manager Lee Carsley had kept him out of the UEFA Nations League squad, so he did not have any other pressing commitment to fulfill. However, many expected him to stay put in Manchester to hit the ground running under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford scored an excellent brace as Manchester United beat Everton 4-0 in the Premier League on December 1. However, it did not mark a turnaround for the Englishman, with him failing to make an impact in the defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. In the aftermath of his underwhelming showings, Amorim sent Rashford a warning, saying he must “want it” more.

Louis Saha Asks Manchester United Posterboy Marcus Rashford to Prove His Devotion

Saha clearly agrees with Amorim’s assessment, as he also asked Rashford to show he is still committed enough. Speaking with Casino Utan Spelpaus, Saha said:

Marcus has to actually show his obsession about football again. He needs to clearly show that he’s obsessed and that he wants to be the best player. If he’s doing something outside the game, he will understand the consequences.

You can do whatever you want, travel everywhere you want, but there are consequences. If you are obsessed, you don’t need those distractions. He should be obsessed, which will only improve his game. When you see interviews with athletes that he really admires, they all say the same thing. When they want to reach the top, they train more than anybody. You don’t see them doing anything outside.

Rashford, who has been at United all his life, has played 23 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2028.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
