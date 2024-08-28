German sporting giant Adidas officially revealed the match ball for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, August 28. The announcement arrives a day before the UEFA Champions League group-stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Adidas Bringing Iconic Design Back For 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Adidas has been a proud supplier of the official UEFA Champions League match ball since 2001. In the last 24 years, there have been many changes to the design and technology, which has helped maintain the freshness of the annual soccer extravaganza. For this year, Adidas has chosen to run the clock back. Instead of building on the offset star pattern that has featured on the UEFA Champions League match ball since 2019, Adidas is bringing the tip-to-tip star pattern back.

As per Adidas’ official press release, the 2024-25 match ball is about “iconic simplicity”. The tip-to-tip stars are presented in black over a white base, with “turbo red” and “solar yellow” colors working as accents. The graphics design is not the only new thing with the 2024-25 UCL match ball. There is also a plethora of new tech that will help improve “precision and swerve.”

The PRISMA surface now features a meticulously tested debossing pattern. The outer texture will enhance grip and control, whereas the thermally bonded seamless construction will aid performance. The bladder, CTR-CORE, is tuned to maximize air and shape retention even in the most challenging circumstances. Lastly, the latest UCL match ball is constructed using recycled polyester, water-based ink, and more bio-based components — such as corn fibers, sugar cane, wood pulp, and rubber — than any of its predecessors. So, it is also kinder on Mother Earth.

Adidas Claims New UCL Match Ball Is The Most Technically Advanced Yet

Adidas’ Global Football General Manager Nick Craggs claimed the 2024-25 UCL match ball is built for ultimate performance. He said:

“The greatest stage in European club football deserves the greatest performance technology to support the players on the pitch and excite the fans around the world. That’s why we’ve relentlessly pursued fresh innovations to make the most precise ball possible.

“For this upcoming season, we’ve rearranged the shell to once again feature the tip-to-tip star panels that first made them so iconic, but with a brand-new debossing configuration for enhanced aerodynamics. We can’t wait to see them in action at the feet of some of the best players in the world.”

This cutting-edge UCL match ball will make its official debut on Matchday 1 on September 17.