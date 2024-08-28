Soccer

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Adidas Reveals Official Match Ball With “Enhanced Aerodynamics”

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Adidas Champions League Match Ball
Adidas Champions League Match Ball

German sporting giant Adidas officially revealed the match ball for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, August 28. The announcement arrives a day before the UEFA Champions League group-stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Adidas Bringing Iconic Design Back For 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Adidas has been a proud supplier of the official UEFA Champions League match ball since 2001. In the last 24 years, there have been many changes to the design and technology, which has helped maintain the freshness of the annual soccer extravaganza. For this year, Adidas has chosen to run the clock back. Instead of building on the offset star pattern that has featured on the UEFA Champions League match ball since 2019, Adidas is bringing the tip-to-tip star pattern back.

As per Adidas’ official press release, the 2024-25 match ball is about “iconic simplicity”. The tip-to-tip stars are presented in black over a white base, with “turbo red” and “solar yellow” colors working as accents. The graphics design is not the only new thing with the 2024-25 UCL match ball. There is also a plethora of new tech that will help improve “precision and swerve.”

The PRISMA surface now features a meticulously tested debossing pattern. The outer texture will enhance grip and control, whereas the thermally bonded seamless construction will aid performance. The bladder, CTR-CORE, is tuned to maximize air and shape retention even in the most challenging circumstances. Lastly, the latest UCL match ball is constructed using recycled polyester, water-based ink, and more bio-based components — such as corn fibers, sugar cane, wood pulp, and rubber — than any of its predecessors. So, it is also kinder on Mother Earth.

Adidas Claims New UCL Match Ball Is The Most Technically Advanced Yet

Adidas’ Global Football General Manager Nick Craggs claimed the 2024-25 UCL match ball is built for ultimate performance. He said:

The greatest stage in European club football deserves the greatest performance technology to support the players on the pitch and excite the fans around the world. That’s why we’ve relentlessly pursued fresh innovations to make the most precise ball possible.

For this upcoming season, we’ve rearranged the shell to once again feature the tip-to-tip star panels that first made them so iconic, but with a brand-new debossing configuration for enhanced aerodynamics. We can’t wait to see them in action at the feet of some of the best players in the world.”

This cutting-edge UCL match ball will make its official debut on Matchday 1 on September 17.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Carlo Ancelotti Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST “Last year we needed time too” – Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid Is Still Adapting To Life With Kylian Mbappe

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Ogbene
Soccer
Every Player Ipswich Town Have Signed This Summer As Luton’s Chiedoze Ogbene Completes Transfer
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024

Ipswich Town have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer market this summer and they signed their 12th player in the window on Wednesday, as Chiedoze…

Raheem Sterling Chelsea
Soccer
“He’s better than everything they’ve got there” – Troy Deeney Believes Chelsea Outcast Raheem Sterling Will Improve Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has stated Raheem Sterling will be an excellent addition to Manchester United, claiming the Red Devils do not have anyone better than the Chelsea outcast….

New Brighton Boy Kadioglu
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Turkish Players In History: Check Out Where New Brighton & Hove Albion Signing Ferdi Kadioglu Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Dani Olmo Scored On Barcelona Debut
Soccer
“I was eager” – Dani Olmo On Cloud 9 After Scoring On Barcelona Debut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Adidas Champions League Match Ball
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Adidas Reveals Official Match Ball With “Enhanced Aerodynamics”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Chelsea and Manchester United Coaches
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Could Move Before Deadline Day: List Features Chelsea & Manchester United Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2024
Arrow to top