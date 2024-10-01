Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Real Madrid will soon open contract talks with first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. Carvajal sees his current deal with Los Blancos expire on June 30, 2025, making him free to sign a pre-agreement with any potential suitor in January.

Real Madrid Ready to Discuss New Deal With Daniel Carvajal

One of the finest graduates of Real Madrid’s Cantera system, Carvajal has been with the first team since July 2013. Over the last 11 years, the 32-year-old has delivered numerous world-class performances, helping the team to the biggest trophies on offer. There is a lot of love and respect between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Carvajal, and they are looking forward to continuing their collaboration.

Discussing Carvajal’s imminent contract renewal, Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Talks are set to start soon between Dani Carvajal’s camp and Real Madrid. Both parties are happy together as [the] new contract will be discussed in detail.

“In any case, Carvajal has no plans to play for any other European team in his life.”

Carvajal has played 425 games for Real Madrid over the last 11 years, scoring 14 goals and providing 65 assists. He has won 26 trophies with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, including six UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

Carvajal Could Finally Get Some Competition Next Season

Over the last decade, Carvajal has been the undisputed first-choice right-back for Real Madrid. There have been players like Alvaro Arbeloa and Achraf Hakimi, but they primarily got the shot when Carvajal was either too fatigued or unavailable. For the last few years, Lucas Vazquez has been filling in for Carvajal, with the club opting not to sign anyone who has a realistic chance of dethroning the Spaniard.

The story could finally change next season, with rumors claiming Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be en route to Real Madrid. The 25-year-old is out of contract in June 2025 and has yet to reach an agreement with the Reds over his renewal. As per some outlets, Alexander-Arnold will run down his contract and sign for Los Blancos as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world and has already pitched in with 19 goals and 83 assists in 317 games in all competitions. He also happens to be one of Jude Bellingham’s best friends, which could help during the negotiations. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks and months.