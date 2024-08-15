Soccer

“When he picked up his medal, he was happy” – Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Comments On Stellar Kylian Mbappe Debut

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe for his stellar debut in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, August 14. Perez said that scoring on his Madrid debut would fill Mbappe with confidence for the season ahead.

Kylian Mbappe Marked Real Madrid Debut With A Fine Strike

UEFA Champions League holder Real Madrid took on last season’s UEFA Europa League winner Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup at National Stadium Warsaw. Carlo Ancelotti allowed summer-signing Mbappe to make his mark, fielding him alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. in an explosive front three.

Mbappe got an opportunity to open the scoring for Real Madrid in the 16th minute, as Federico Valverde pulled the ball back for him inside the area. The Frenchman dispatched a first-time effort but Atalanta defenders put their bodies on the line to block his shot. The 25-year-old was pretty quiet for the remainder of the first half, but he sprung into life in the second 45.

Nine minutes after Valverde fired Los Blancos into the lead, Mbappe doubled their money, applying a fine finish to make it 2-0. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker showed superb off-the-ball movement to get to Jude Bellingham’s pass and applied a sensational first-time finish to slot the ball between two Atalanta defenders.

Perez Lauds Mbappe After UEFA Super Cup Win

Perez, who was the mastermind behind Mbappe’s highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid, was full of praise for his newest ‘Galactico’. After the game, he said (via Madrid Universal):

The fact that Mbappe has debuted with the Real Madrid shirt scoring will give him a lot of encouragement to have a good season. He is very happy.

When he picked up his medal, he was happy. It is not easy to debut at Real Madrid with a goal and he has entered on a very good foot.”

After winning its first trophy of the season, 35-time Spanish champion Real Madrid will begin its La Liga title defense this Sunday, August 18. The ruthless All-Whites will face underdog Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in their season opener.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes
Soccer

LATEST “There were other directions” – Bruno Fernandes Explains Why He Chose To Extend Contract With Manchester United Despite Having ‘Interesting’ Offers

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 15 2024
Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid
Soccer
“When he picked up his medal, he was happy” – Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Comments On Stellar Kylian Mbappe Debut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 15 2024

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe for his stellar debut in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, August 14. Perez said that scoring on…

Bayern Munich Man & Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Valuable Defenders
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florian Plettenberg Delivers Comprehensive Update On Alphonso Davies Saga
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 15 2024

Reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed Real Madrid is unlikely to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarians are reportedly planning their season with the Canadian and…

Arsenal Target Mikel Merino
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shares Good News In Gunners’ Mikel Merino Pursuit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 15 2024
Former Manchester City Man Julian Alvarez
Soccer
5 Biggest Sales In Manchester City History: Check Out Where Julian Alvarez Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 15 2024
Kylian Mbappe Won UEFA Super Cup With Real Madrid
Soccer
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta – Kylian Mbappe Enjoys Dream Debut For Los Blancos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 15 2024
Manchester United Against Manchester City
Soccer
Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 14 2024
Arrow to top