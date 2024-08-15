Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe for his stellar debut in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, August 14. Perez said that scoring on his Madrid debut would fill Mbappe with confidence for the season ahead.

Kylian Mbappe Marked Real Madrid Debut With A Fine Strike

UEFA Champions League holder Real Madrid took on last season’s UEFA Europa League winner Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup at National Stadium Warsaw. Carlo Ancelotti allowed summer-signing Mbappe to make his mark, fielding him alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. in an explosive front three.

Mbappe got an opportunity to open the scoring for Real Madrid in the 16th minute, as Federico Valverde pulled the ball back for him inside the area. The Frenchman dispatched a first-time effort but Atalanta defenders put their bodies on the line to block his shot. The 25-year-old was pretty quiet for the remainder of the first half, but he sprung into life in the second 45.

Nine minutes after Valverde fired Los Blancos into the lead, Mbappe doubled their money, applying a fine finish to make it 2-0. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker showed superb off-the-ball movement to get to Jude Bellingham’s pass and applied a sensational first-time finish to slot the ball between two Atalanta defenders.

Perez Lauds Mbappe After UEFA Super Cup Win

Perez, who was the mastermind behind Mbappe’s highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid, was full of praise for his newest ‘Galactico’. After the game, he said (via Madrid Universal):

“The fact that Mbappe has debuted with the Real Madrid shirt scoring will give him a lot of encouragement to have a good season. He is very happy.

“When he picked up his medal, he was happy. It is not easy to debut at Real Madrid with a goal and he has entered on a very good foot.”

After winning its first trophy of the season, 35-time Spanish champion Real Madrid will begin its La Liga title defense this Sunday, August 18. The ruthless All-Whites will face underdog Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in their season opener.