"Complete nonsense" – Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Rumors About Real Madrid Star David Alaba's Future

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has refuted reports claiming that Real Madrid star David Alaba is considering early retirement due to his injury. The Italian journalist said the Austrian defender was recovering normally and the club physicians were happy with his progress.

Onda Cero Report Cast Doubt on David Alaba’s Future

Alaba has been out of action since tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in the 4-1 win over Villarreal on December 18. After a thorough assessment, Alaba underwent surgery and has been on the road to recovery since. Initially, Alaba was expected to return to the fold by the end of the year. But a recent report from Onda Cero cast doubt on those plans by making some alarming claims.

In their report, the Spanish outlet said Alaba’s injury was worse than initially feared. They claimed that Alaba had reduced cartilage in his knee, causing bones to rub together and inducing notable discomfort. Due to the pain, Alaba is reportedly not being able to participate in high-intensity training sessions at the Valdebebas, which is delaying his recovery. There have also been suggestions that Alaba could contemplate an early retirement due to a new pain in his knee.

As per Onda Cero, Real Madrid have accepted that Alaba would not return to action any time soon and are looking forward to bolstering their defense in the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano Says Real Madrid Doctors Are Happy with David Alaba’s Progress

Addressing rumors about Alaba’s Real Madrid future, Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Rumors about a possible early end to David Alaba’s career or new pain in his knee are complete nonsense.

Alaba’s recovery is still going according to plan; player, doctors, [and] fitness coaches are satisfied with [the] healing process.”

He concluded by adding:

Alaba, continuing his plan and feeling better.

The former Bayern Munich center-back joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Since moving to the Spanish capital, Alaba has featured in 102 games for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the reigning Spanish and European champions expires in June 2026.

