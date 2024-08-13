Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why The Blues Have Not Completed Victor Osimhen Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen
Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed what is keeping Chelsea from signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli. As per the journalist, the Blues are struggling to agree terms with the Nigerian striker, who is unwilling to take a pay cut — currently earns €11 million ($12.02 million) — or join the English side on a loan deal.

Osimhen, 25, is arguably the most sought-after striker available for purchase. There were strong rumors of conflict between Osimhen and Napoli last summer, suggesting a transfer was only a matter of time. The Partenopei did not entertain any offers in the winter transfer window but has made Osimhen available for purchase in the summer.

As per reports, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the two clubs in the running to secure Osimhen’s services. But neither club has tabled an official offer for him.

Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Chelsea Has Not Signed Victor Osimhen

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Romano explained why Chelsea were hesitating to pull the trigger.

The Italian journalist started by saying:

Osimhen is a possibility that Napoli presented to Chelsea after they already thought of Osimhen at the beginning of the window … they left the conversation because the package was too expensive.”

With Napoli and Chelsea negotiating for Romelu Lukaku, the Italian side wedged Osimhen back into the conversation.

Romano added:

But then Napoli presented this opportunity again to Chelsea during talks for Romelu Lukaku. But as I always mentioned, from what I’m hearing, Osimhen doesn’t want to reduce his salary, €11 million ($12.02 million) net per season, and Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan. This is the idea of the player – only a permanent transfer or loan with obligation. So kind of [a] permanent transfer.

At the moment, Chelsea are not offering these conditions. So the only way to see Osimhen to Chelsea is to obviously sign the player on a permanent transfer or try to change his mind. So it’s on Chelsea. But at the moment, I can guarantee that nothing is changing on Osimhen’s story.”

Osimhen joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in September 2020. In the 2022-23 season, he chipped in with 26 goals in 32 Serie A matches to help the Partnopei to the title. So far, he has played 133 games for Napoli, scoring 76 times and providing 18 assists.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
