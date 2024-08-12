Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Star Is Close To Signing 3-Year Deal With Napoli

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed it is “impossible” for Romelu Lukaku to continue at Chelsea. According to Romano, the Belgian, who spent the last two seasons out on loan at Inter Milan and AS Roma, respectively, is close to joining 2022-23 Serie A winners Napoli.

Fabrizio Romano Links Romelu Lukaku To Napoli, Discusses Victor Osimhen Situation

Chelsea, who finished sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League season, has been linked with a move for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. With Lukaku inching close to the Partenopei, it is not unnatural to assume that there is some correlation between the two deals. Here is what Romano has to say about that (via CaughtOffside):

Lukaku will not stay at Chelsea. Impossible. I keep saying it’s Napoli for Lukaku, regardless of the Osimhen story. Conte wants him, he wants to work with Conte, a three-year deal is ready and Napoli can accelerate soon.

I don’t see any other option. Nothing is happening with Osimhen this week, there are no updates, but it’s not that strongly linked to Lukaku, and in any case the plan remains for the Nigerian striker to leave Napoli.”

The Italian journalist added:

Chelsea are still waiting, but for Osimhen we have to be patient because he is still not accepting a loan move, which is the only option at the moment for Chelsea, and also because Osimhen will not reduce his salary.

So, the conditions of the deal will have to change, or else other things could happen with the Osimhen story in the final few weeks of this summer’s transfer market.”

Chelsea To Absorb Massive Loss In Lukaku Deal

One of the richest teams in England, Chelsea splurged an eye-popping €113 million ($123.45 million) to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan in August 2021. In his debut season in his second spell at Chelsea, Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances, finishing as his team’s top scorer. However, he landed up on the bad side of fans after openly expressing his love for his former club Inter Milan.

After the 2021-22 season, Chelsea fulfilled his wish and allowed him to join Inter, but on loan. The Belgium international was expected to make his stay permanent at the end of the season, but he reportedly started flirting with Juventus, which tanked the move. Chelsea tried their best to ship Lukaku off permanently, but he had no takers. Ultimately, AS Roma lapped him up but only on a season-long loan.

As per Transfermarkt, Lukaku is currently worth around €30 million ($32.78 million). Knowing how eager Chelsea is to book the sale, Napoli is unlikely to pay over his market value.

Sushan Chakraborty

